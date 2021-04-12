Roster Reset: Snap Decisions On Special Teams

The deep snapper position hasn't seen a change since the 2005 season when Bill Parcells decided to make a change in Week 3 to replace a struggling Jon Condo and he signed L.P. Ladouceur out of convenience, since the team was staying in California for the week and needed someone who could get to the team quickly. Ladouceur not only made the tryout, but he followed up with 17 seasons of perfect snaps. Now, the Cowboys have decided to move on and did not sign the unrestricted free agent. Instead, they added veteran Jake McQuaide, who has made two Pro Bowls. He's got history with special teams coach John Fassel with the Rams and should slide into the role nicely, although he's still got big shoes to fill.

Another change the Cowboys made just recently is the addition of punter Bryan Anger, a nine-year veteran who has been with three teams, most recently in Houston.