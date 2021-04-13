Roster Reset: How Different Will OT Position Look?

Smith is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro selection, and before a neck injury started to catch up to him, was on pace to have a case as the best offensive tackle in league history. Unfortunately, the neck issue has plagued him for about five years, albeit not in a way that affected his stellar play for much of those years. But apparently the situation was becoming untenable, as Smith underwent neck surgery that cost him the entirety of the 2020 season.

Collins, 27, was starting to look like one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the league, and in 2019, signed a five-year extension with the Cowboys. The right tackle missed essentially the entire 2020 season with a hip injury.

In his press conference last month, Mike McCarthy stated that both Collins and Smith's rehab was "looking great" and that he didn't anticipate "any setbacks" with either of them being ready to go. If we are to take his comments at face value then we could expect them to be ready to start Week 1, which would instantly make the Cowboys a much better team than they were in 2020. From there, the question would be whether they could both start both games and sustain their health into the playoffs.

What's Next: In the big picture, the Cowboys will just be waiting to find out if Smith and Collins can return the offensive line to greatness.

But in the more immediate sense, the question will be whether the Cowboys are going to draft an offensive tackle in this month's draft, and if so, would they be willing to use the No. 10 overall on the position?

The case against such a move is obvious: If Collins and Smith are healthy, there's no argument to be made that the position is a top need for the team, especially compared to a position like cornerback.