Roster Reset: How Set Are Things At DE?

Gregory was a bright spot during an otherwise dismal season. He returned from a lengthy absence at the halfway point of the year and set about showing off the talent that has always made him such an intriguing player. He didn't start a single game, mainly rotating behind Smith on the right side of the line, but he managed to finish with 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 16 pressures and nine quarterback knockdowns despite playing just 21% of the snaps.

Behind the trio of Lawrence, Gregory and Basham is Dorance Armstrong, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Armstrong has mainly been a rotational player to this point in his career, as he posted 33 tackles and didn't manage a sack in 2020. But he has developed into a core special teamer and someone the coaching staff clearly values.

Lastly comes the duo of Bradlee Anae and Ron'Dell Carter. Anae was a particularly exciting prospect last season after sliding to the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft – but it didn't translate to the field. The rookie was rarely active, and he played just six defensive snaps.

It will be interesting to see if a more traditional training camp and preseason help Anae and Carter make a larger impact in their second seasons.

What's Next: In almost any other season, a team with the No. 10 overall draft pick would be talking a lot about edge rushers, but the value just doesn't seem to be there this year.