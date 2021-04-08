Roster Reset: Tight End Spot Seems Set, Unless ...

This week, there have been published reports that say Jerry Jones is "enamored" by Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. In reality, who isn't? Pitts is a rare prospect at tight end that runs faster than most receivers but will be a mismatch nightmare as a tight end. He's expected to be a Top 10 pick, perhaps even the first non-quarterback drafted. Does Jerry Jones really have interest in drafting Pitts and adding to this already potent-offense? Or is he using this a pre-draft ploy when he really just wants more defensive players to be available when he picks at No. 10. Either way, it's not likely a tight end is drafted by the Cowboys in the first round. But what about later in the draft? There's a chance for that if the right player falls to them. Let's not forget Schultz is in a contract season and Jarwin is relatively unproven as a starter. So taking a tight end for the future is never out of the question.