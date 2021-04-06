Roster Reset: Take Two For The Receiving Trio?

What has changed in the big picture is that Dak Prescott has been signed to a long-term deal, and therefore will be the quarterback throwing to the above-mentioned players, which is good considering they've all shown flashes of terrific chemistry catching passes from him. Prescott's guaranteed future with the team and his return (along with Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Zack Martin) means that we might actually see the potential of the Cowboys' dynamic receivers for a full season. If we learned anything from last year, it's that three playmaking receivers can't make plays if they don't have a great quarterback and a good offensive line blocking for him. Nothing's changed in terms of the Cowboys' three best receivers, but the pieces might finally be in place to unlock them.

What's Here?

Cooper, Gallup and Lamb should represent one of the five best receiving trios in the NFL without much debate. It was almost a year ago when Cooper proclaimed that the three could all record 1,000-yards receiving in the same season with the Cowboys. That would undoubtedly result in an MVP-caliber season from Prescott, and perhaps the league's top offense. Cooper, if he can stay healthy, is an All-Pro-caliber No. 1 receiver. Lamb proved to be every bit the playmaker that the Cowboys hoped when he slipped to them in the 2020 NFL Draft. And Gallup is a tremendous athlete with a knack for making bigger plays in bigger moments. Not to mention the fact that both Brown and Wilson both displayed that they are capable weapons for Prescott to find in the open field. As far as wide receiver talent goes, the Dallas Cowboys have an embarrassment of riches.

What's Next?