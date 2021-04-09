Roster Reset: How To Feel About CB Depth?

Bringing back Lewis means the Cowboys have retained three of their four top cornerbacks from 2020. Brown still has two years remaining on his extension, while Trevon Diggs is rising into his sophomore season in the NFL. With Lewis back in the mix, the Cowboys are bringing back a trio with 78 combined starts. It's also worth noting that Diggs and Brown combined for five of the team's nine interceptions last season.

Throw in some depth players like Steven Parker and Rashard Robinson – not to mention the potential return of Maurice Canady from his COVID-19 opt out – and there will be a lot of familiar faces in the cornerback room this fall.

What's Next: The obvious rebuttal to that last point is – "so what?"

It's admittedly hard to get people excited about a cornerback group that dealt with a lot of injuries last season, and gave up an alarming amount of big plays during Mike Nolan's first and only year as the defensive coordinator.

That's why, regardless of who they brought back, it's a good bet the Cowboys aren't done adding pieces.