Roster Reset: Who Will Start At Guard/Center?

Zack Martin is expected to be ready for 2021 at full strength after missing six games last season due to various injuries. The expected return to health of the offensive tackles should affect the guard position as well. Assuming Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are both healthy, then Martin will be able to return to full-time at guard.

Still to be determined is the contract status of Joe Looney, the versatile veteran backup who can play guard or center. He has successfully filled in at multiple positions over the past few years for the Cowboys and his locker room presence has been praised as a valuable asset to the team. It can be assumed that the Cowboys are interested in bringing the free agent back on a short deal, but we will have to wait and see if the two sides can agree on terms before another team shows stronger interest in the depth that he provides.