Roster Reset: Nothing Has Changed At RB – For Now

The free-agent signing period is not over by any means, but it certainly has gotten quieter both with the Cowboys and around the league. The focus is shifting now to the NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 29-May 1.
While it's still possible to see more moves between now and the draft, the bulk of the player movement has already passed.
With that being said, let's take a quick look at each position on the roster and see where things stand heading into the draft later this month.
Today, let's focus on the running back position.
What Changed: Of all the positions on the roster, this is one of the very few that saw no changes from last year's roster.
The only slightest change wasn't really anything noticeable from 2020. But over the course of the offseason, the Cowboys officially released fullback Jamize Olawale, who didn't play last year because he opted out of the season due to Covid-19.
So technically, he was on a separate list on the roster and is no longer here, but from the guys who were on the roster last year and playing in the games, the Cowboys have them all back and did not add another running back to the position.
What's Here: Say what you want about Ezekiel Elliott's production, which took a dip last season as he finished with career-low numbers, but the Cowboys still might have one of the best tailback tandems in all of football.
A big reason for that is the emergence of Tony Pollard, who many believe deserved to get more carries as the season came to a close last year. Some might be asking for a 50-50 split if not a little more to Pollard. But let's not forget the Cowboys are paying Elliott to be the lead back and carry the load, and when it comes to short-yardage situations, he's still the best option the Cowboys have.
But this is the first time in Elliott's career that his on-field production has been somewhat criticized and questioned. Let's see how he responds to that, and how he performs when he's running behind the starting tackles and the No. 1 quarterback again.
The Cowboys also have Rico Dowdle, who flashed some potential on special teams and kept fullback Sewo Olonilua, who has some experienced running the ball as well.
What's Next: With 10 draft picks, one might figure the Cowboys to take a running back at some point. It's certainly not a position that needs to be addressed, at least not in the draft. The Cowboys have had some luck with undrafted free agents, even at running back where they have found the likes of Dowdle, Lance Dunbar, Phillip Tanner and others over the years to make the team as a backup running back.
Don't be surprised if the Cowboys add 2-3 backs either in the draft and/or rookie free agency.