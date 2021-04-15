Roster Reset: Nothing Has Changed At RB – For Now

Apr 15, 2021 at 02:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Roster-Reset-Nothing-Has-Changed-At-RB-For-Now-hero

The free-agent signing period is not over by any means, but it certainly has gotten quieter both with the Cowboys and around the league. The focus is shifting now to the NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 29-May 1.

While it's still possible to see more moves between now and the draft, the bulk of the player movement has already passed.

With that being said, let's take a quick look at each position on the roster and see where things stand heading into the draft later this month.

Today, let's focus on the running back position.

What Changed: Of all the positions on the roster, this is one of the very few that saw no changes from last year's roster.

Olawale_Jamize-20HS

Jamize Olawale

#49 FB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: North Texas

The only slightest change wasn't really anything noticeable from 2020. But over the course of the offseason, the Cowboys officially released fullback Jamize Olawale, who didn't play last year because he opted out of the season due to Covid-19.

So technically, he was on a separate list on the roster and is no longer here, but from the guys who were on the roster last year and playing in the games, the Cowboys have them all back and did not add another running back to the position.

What's Here: Say what you want about Ezekiel Elliott's production, which took a dip last season as he finished with career-low numbers, but the Cowboys still might have one of the best tailback tandems in all of football.

A big reason for that is the emergence of Tony Pollard, who many believe deserved to get more carries as the season came to a close last year. Some might be asking for a 50-50 split if not a little more to Pollard. But let's not forget the Cowboys are paying Elliott to be the lead back and carry the load, and when it comes to short-yardage situations, he's still the best option the Cowboys have.

Related Links

But this is the first time in Elliott's career that his on-field production has been somewhat criticized and questioned. Let's see how he responds to that, and how he performs when he's running behind the starting tackles and the No. 1 quarterback again.

The Cowboys also have Rico Dowdle, who flashed some potential on special teams and kept fullback Sewo Olonilua, who has some experienced running the ball as well.

What's Next: With 10 draft picks, one might figure the Cowboys to take a running back at some point. It's certainly not a position that needs to be addressed, at least not in the draft. The Cowboys have had some luck with undrafted free agents, even at running back where they have found the likes of Dowdle, Lance Dunbar, Phillip Tanner and others over the years to make the team as a backup running back.

Don't be surprised if the Cowboys add 2-3 backs either in the draft and/or rookie free agency.

Related Content

news

Roster Reset: Work Left To Do At Linebacker?

The Cowboys' linebacker core is intact, but questions about the position linger with the NFL Draft just over two weeks away.
news

Roster Reset: How Different Will OT Position Look?

Can Tyron and La'el return the offensive line to greatness? Or is it time for the Cowboys to start looking at future replacements, even if the best option is in the first round?
news

Roster Reset: Snap Decisions On Special Teams

The Cowboys made changes to many positions during free agency, but don't forget about special teams, which included a rare change with the snapper and a competition at punter.
news

Roster Reset: How To Feel About CB Depth?

Cornerback is the most often-discussed position on the Cowboys' defense right now. How have their free agency moves affected their need at the top of this draft class?
news

Roster Reset: Tight End Spot Seems Set, Unless ...

The Cowboys don't seem to have a big need at tight end. As we reset the position, including the latest addition this week, the question begs if the Cowboys might entertain a pick here if a certain player falls to them.
news

Roster Reset: Safety Has Added Depth, Competition

The NFL Draft could offer more possibilities, but for now the Cowboys have already made changes at the safety position, adding depth and competition.
news

Roster Reset: Take Two For The Receiving Trio?

With a look at the Cowboys' depth chart, it's clear wide receiver is one of their greatest strengths. Will that translate to an offensive juggernaut?
news

Roster Reset: How Set Are Things At DE?

Looking over the Cowboys' depth chart, there's an interesting conversation to be had about how much this team needs added help at the defensive end position.
Advertising