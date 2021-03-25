Free Agency Tracker | 2021

Safety Jayron Kearse, Cowboys Agree To Terms

Mar 24, 2021 at 08:15 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

AP Photo/Ben Margot

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys continue to add to the defense as the second week of free agency begins, agreeing to terms with former Lions starting safety Jayron Kearse.

Kearse had a scheduled visit with the Cowboys on Wednesday, as did free agent safeties Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker. It's a reported one-year deal for Kearse.

A seventh-round pick out of Clemson in 2016, Kearse spent his first four seasons as a backup with the Vikings before starting seven games with Detroit last year. The Lions waived Kearse in December, and he signed to the Ravens' practice squad before the playoffs.

The Cowboys also reached a deal with former Falcons safety Keanu Neal over the weekend, though Neal might play more linebacker than safety in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme.

It's unclear at this point if the Cowboys will reach a deal with Kazee and/or Hooker. But Kearse adds depth at safety, as well as a boost on special teams. He was a special teams captain for the Vikings and has been a core contributor on coverage units throughout his career.

Kearse, 27, has appeared in 73 career games (12 starts) with 130 tackles on defense, along with 10 pass breakups and one interception.

