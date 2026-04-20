Science Lab: Walker's 7-Round Cowboys Mock Draft for 2026

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FRISCO, Texas — This year's free agency spree was far more active in Dallas than the Cowboys usually allow, but not every box was checked, as they're readily admitted time and again going into the 2026 NFL Draft; and it's time for my one and only mock draft to try and predict how they might, could and probably should take their roster over the top.

A swift turnaround is required by the defense, now led by Christian Parker and a slew of new position and assistant coaches on that side of the ball. A full rebuild is in-progress, one could rightfully say, and with two first-round picks in-hand, there's plenty of ammunition to do something special on Day 1.

Top draft needs (unranked): LB, DB, EDGE, OT, TE (depth), WR (depth)

Help is needed at every level of the defense, one example being that while it's possible DaRon Bland can return to great form, his nagging foot injury gives pause. It's possible Shavon Revel will be amazing with a healthy offseason and Parker's tutelage in Year 2, but that can't be guaranteed.

The addition of Cobie Durant is solid, but it's a one-year deal. Caelen Carson is still working to find his footing in Year 4, and Josh Butler, while I love his potential, isn't enough to make me pass on a top cornerback if one is staring me in the face. And that's just one position, with others that have to be addressed as well, but not every one of them is on defense.

So, let's see what I can cook up this time around — shall we draft?

Cowboys, you're officially on the clock for my one-and-ONLY annual mock draft.

Historical Science Lab Mock Draft Wins

2026 Current Draft Selection Order (8)

Round 1: 12th-overall

Round 1: 20th-overall

Round 3: 92nd-overall (via 49ers)

Round 4: 112th-overall

Round 5: 152nd-overall

Round 5: 177th overall (compensatory)

Round 5: 180th-overall (compensatory)

Round 7: 218th-overall

2026 Final Mock Draft Selection Order (10)

Round 1: 12th-overall

Round 1: 28th-overall*

Round 2: 59th-overall (via Texans)*

Round 3: 92nd-overall (via 49ers)

Round 4: 112th-overall

Round 5: 152nd-overall

Round 5: 177th overall (compensatory)

Round 6: 205th-overall (via Lions)* Round 6: 213th-overall (via Lions)*

Round 7: 218th-overall

Highlights of 2026 Mock Draft

*DAY 1 TRADE : 20th-overall to HOU, 28th-overall + 59th-overall to DAL

: 20th-overall to HOU, 28th-overall + 59th-overall to DAL **DAY 3 TRADE: 180th-overall to DET, 205th-overall + 213th-overall to DAL

Day 1

1. Mansoor Delane, CB