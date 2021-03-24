Scouting Report: How & Where Keanu Neal Will Fit

Overview: The hard-hitting former safety is an instinctive defender with the size and explosiveness to be a problem near the line of scrimmage as a hybrid playmaker. Neal enters his sixth season with 338 total stops, 15 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, two interceptions, and eight forced fumbles in 49 career games (48 starts). Despite suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2018 (torn ACL)and 2019 (torn Achilles) that robbed the veteran of some of his speed and quickness, the 6-foot-1, 216-pounder remains a force as a box area defender.

Against the run, Neal's superb instincts, awareness, and IQ enable him to quickly diagnose and fill gaps. He aggressively shoots through creases to nail runners in the hole with violent collisions. Neal's thump ability stands out on tape and is arguably his biggest strength as a player. It is hard to find defenders willing to hit runners face-to-face without flinching but the veteran is not one to back down in the hole. He displays the same energy and ferocity tracking down runners as a sideline-to-sideline chaser. Although he isn't an A-level athlete at this stage of his career, Neal's desire, passion, and energy enable him to play a step faster than others on the field.

In pass coverage, Neal is at his best playing as a spot dropper in a zone scheme. He plays with great vision while displaying good instincts, awareness, and route recognition skills breaking on balls thrown in front of him. Neal's aggressive pursuit and solid tackling skills result in limited YAC on throws completed near his area. As a deep middle defender, the veteran lacks the range to eliminate the deep ball thrown outside of the numbers. Neal is a liability when utilized as the centerfielder and defensive coordinators would be wise to limit his snaps as a centerfielder.