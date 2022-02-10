Spagnola: At Least There Was Something Special

FRISCO, Texas – OK, calling a timeout with the Super Bowl on the immediate horizon.

So, how's about taking a break from beating a dead horse, er, at least a wounded one. Plus, we've got plenty of time to continue figuring out why the Cowboys lost a home playoff game to San Francisco, much the way Tampa Bay lost a home playoff game and Green Bay lost a home playoff game and Kansas City lost a home playoff game and Tennessee lost a home playoff game.

And certainly get it. There still will be enough blame to go around since the darn draft is like two and a half months away. Take cover Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore, although Dan Quinn certainly has escaped the rounds of flak even though the defense in that first-round playoff loss to the Niners has been given a mulligan. While no shame in yielding just 23 points in a playoff game, remember the Cowboys didn't have to allow San Fran to hog the ball for 6 minutes, 30 seconds in their next two possessions after the Cowboys narrowed the score to 23-17 with 8:02 still left in the game.

Any-who, with most everyone ducking for cover, how 'bout that John Fassel. You know, the special teams coordinator. At least a little sunshine there with those units.

The other week or so saw former Dallas Morning News NFL writer Rick Gosselin's annual special teams rankings, as he takes all the specials teams stats for the 32 teams in 22 kicking-game categories – you know, like net punting, average kickoff return, special teams takeaways and giveaways, field goals for and against, extra points, all of that – to come up with a total number, lower the number the better.

Well, the Cowboys finished sixth with a combined ranking of 301 points, one and a half points shy of News Orleans (299.5) in fifth and just two and a half points shy of Kansas City (298.5) in fourth. Baltimore was tops at 241.5. See where 10 of the 14 playoffs teams finished in the top 21 with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills, Raiders and Bengals finishing in the top 12. The only playoff outlier was the Packers, finishing dead last, and imagine that, specials teams did them in during the loss to the Niners.

And get this, the Cowboys finished first in three categories, net punting average (franchise record 44.6), points scored (18) and blocked kicks (5). Their other top rankings included fourth-place finishes in punt coverage, punting gross average and opponent punting average, while finishing fifth in kickoff returns. Though dragged down by tying for 21st in field-goal percentage (.833) and 26th in conversion percentage (89.9).

Hey, got to take your shots when you can get 'em.

Not Playing Singles: Now isn't this rather amazing. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, first pick in the 2009 draft, played 12 seasons in Detroit, taking the Lions to the playoffs three times, but losing all three games, one of those following the 2014 season, 24-20, to the Cowboys here in his hometown of Dallas. Had been criticized for not being good enough as the first pick in the draft to carry his team. But voila, Stafford is traded to the Rams and now he's in the Super Bowl on Sunday against Cincinnati. So, did Stafford suddenly become so much better, or is he now playing for a better team? Say it until I'm blue in the face. These quarterbacks aren't out there playing singles – OK, maybe other than Tom Brady.

And for this week's last word, well, it goes to me as a huge era in Cowboys history comes to an end.

After 32 seasons with the Cowboys, now senior vice president of public relations/communications Rich Dalrymple has decided to retire, having dealt with eight of the nine head coaches in franchise history and only the third owner. Not to mention some memorable rides and some heartbreaks and unexpected tragedies a public relations man must manage.

First met Rich back in the mid to late 1980s when he was the sports information director at the University of Miami while covering several home Hurricanes games, including that 1987 season National Championship game victory over Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl. Former Miami head coach Jimmy Johnson was responsible for bringing Dalrymple to the Cowboys in 1990, taking over for Greg Aiello who went on to become the NFL's top PR guy.

Think about this, the Cowboys have only had three public relations directors over the past 51 seasons, Doug Todd for 18 (1971-88), Aiello the former 10-year assistant for one (1989) and then Dalrymple for the past 32 (1990-2021). Man, for those guys, especially Rich, talk about rides of a lifetime when dealing with these Cowboys all these years.