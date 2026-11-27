ARLINGTON, Texas – And in the bitter end of what was shaping up to be a glorious Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys choked on their very own turkey.

How else to explain the preposterous Eagles 39, Cowboys 38, which might go down as the worst, most devastating, inexplicable, exasperating, exhausting loss in the 59th edition of the Cowboys Turkey Day games? And aside from a few of those heartbreaking playoff losses, can't imagine in this franchise's 67th campaign having rarely suffered a defeat as demoralizing as this one when it comes to saving a season.

As Dak Prescott said, trying to put this too-outrageous-for-fiction loss into perspective after 12 games in a season loaded with head scratchers, "This definitely takes the cake."

Maybe the pie in this holiday case.

How else to explain losing a 31-10 lead with 3:35 left in the third quarter to a 3-7 team?

How else to explain losing a third game to a team playing a backup quarterback? And in this case, really the third-stringer, a guy who the Cowboys somewhat gave up on. Dallas signed last year's backup QB Joe Milton to its practice squad only for the Eagles to poach him during the seventh week of the season. Now he's started their past three games, the only NFL starts on his résumé and the first of any regular-season kind since the final game of his college career in 2023.

How else to explain another second-half collapse? Reminiscent of last week's near one after holding the 1-8 Titans to just 102 yards and nine first-half points, only to give up 21 in the second half and see a 27-6 lead dwindle to 34-23 before putting the game away. Or remember Rio. Or remember OT to Arizona.

This one, though, is more egregious, leading 28-10 at halftime before giving up 29 points in the second half to a team having scored only a season high of 24 points (twice) and no more than 20 points in seven of the other eight games, the outlier 21. Worse, gave up 39 points to a team averaging just 16.7 points this season.

How else to explain say-it-ain't-so-Joe Milton III throwing for 331 yards, completing 21 of 31 passes and his first three NFL TD passes? Two of those were career longs of 50 and 45 yards, not to mention a 24-yard touchdown pass and another 25-yard completion. Plus, he actually ran in from 15 yards for his first NFL rushing touchdown and ended up with a 121.8 QB rating. Why, only twice in his 49-game college career did he throw for more yards, and think about this: In the third-year QB's previous two NFL starts, he combined for 310 yards, completing just 52 percent of his passes, no touchdowns, a long of 38 and a QB rating of 69.5.

Yet smiling Joe came into a lit-up red AT&T at sundown and played the game of his life. Even more humbling, he was out there at midfield with the Fox postgame crew munching down on the John Madden Thanksgiving traditional turkey legs, smoked right here, that go to the victor.

How do you explain DeVonta Smith, with previously a 10-game season total of 31 catches for 351 yards, going off with a third-string QB for 11 receptions, 200 yards and two touchdowns to match his previous season total?

How else to explain this Cowboys offense putting up 38 points, meaning 129 points in the last three games, now losing two of them?

How else to explain Eagles kicker Jake Elliott lining up with seven seconds remaining and nailing a season-long 59-yard field goal? Only one other time in his 10-year career has he made one longer, 61 yards way back in 2017.

That's all enough to leave AT&T turned red in embarrassment when meant to honor the start of The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kickoff.

A loss so bad, there was little anyone – from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, to owner Jerry Jones, to quarterback Dak Prescott – could say afterward. And count me in on the speechless corps, too, once again leaving a Cowboys game saying to myself, "You've got to be kidding me," not to mention "Never in my born days have I seen" … yada, yada, yada.

Come on, a blocked punt for a touchdown; a Brandon Aubrey missed 40-yard field goal with the laces facing him instead of where the ball is meant to be going that pretty much would have iced the game for the Cowboys; a fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 39 to finally bury the Eagles for good – eschewing a field goal attempt from 57 and also deciding against punting, fearing leaning on this so-called defense – only for the No. 2 offense in the NFL, needing to gain a measly yard to end this affair with 55 seconds left since the Eagles had but one timeout left, allowing Dak to get sacked for minus-9, his third sack in this game when giving up only one sack over the past 10 quarters.

So let's add these defensive points up over the past three games: 46 points to San Francisco, 30 points to Tennessee and 39 to Philly. That's 115 in three games. Sounds as if, with chaos on the field defensively and chaos on the sideline with the Eagles bearing down, doesn't really seem to matter who is calling the defensive plays, Christian Parker or now Mike Pettine, who, let's remember, hasn't been in the caller hot seat since 2020, and likely has never been this flustered.

In the end, even after sacking Milton five times for a total of 15 in three games, when it mattered most and Pettine was dialing up blitzes during that last possession, the Cowboys, in those final 10 plays with the Eagles scoring nine points, could not get Milton on the ground. They could not keep him from escaping the pocket time and time again to throw on the run, as if playing with the guys in a field across the street. Play calls be damned, might as well have yelled while playing street ball the way we used to, "Hey DeVonta, just go deep and turn in at the blue Ford, hit you there." That rudimentary pickup ball.

So here we go again, for the fifth time the Cowboys failed to win back-to-back games for the first time since the three in a row last Thanksgiving. Once again, since the Cowboys were 2-2 after four games, they failed to reach .500.

And worse, now at 5-7 with just five games left and the next two sandwiched around their Dec. 14 bye, they must go on the road to play Seattle (6-4) and the 7-4 Los Angeles Rams. And on top of that, making matters worse in the NFC East, the Giants, having already beaten the Cowboys in the season opener, stand 6-3-1 and meet the 3-8 Colts on Sunday. Do the math again. If the Giants, favored to beat Indianapolis and having won three of their past four games, actually win, they move to 7-3-1, a healthy 3½ games ahead of, for now, the third-place Cowboys with what would be four more losses.

And oh, wait, that is no typo. Cowboys, don't look over your shoulder now, but that's right, it's the now second-place Commanders in the East, winners of three of their last four games rising to 4-5-1 with the Cardinals, Titans and Texans up next. And now, not meaning to create more holiday indigestion, the 4-7 Eagles, winners of two straight, are but a half game behind the Cowboys with Arizona and Indy up next.

See there, get it. A loss is a loss. And over the years, the Cowboys have endured similar losses, but for what was on the line in this game – in this second half in particular – could also be demoralizing, knowing they have just about buried themselves for a chance to win the division, for a chance to reach the playoffs unless they go on a five-game heater to finish with 10 wins.

And what must have spoiled the turkey and dressing, with a green bean casserole on the side, is that these Cowboys have made efforts to improve horrendous defenses over the previous two seasons. Brought in an up-and-coming defensive coordinator. Thought they were bringing in a veteran defensive play caller for help. Traded for some seasoned defensive players. Signed a few in free agency. Spent six of their top eight draft choices over the past two seasons on defensive players.

Yet when the dust settles after these Week 12 games, they will drop to 32nd in total defense after giving up 369 more yards. They will remain 32nd in average yards per play after giving up another 6.8 Thursday. And they very well will drop from 29th in points per game (28.3) into the 30s at 29.25. Oh, and with giving up just 68 yards rushing, they might move up out of 32nd where they've been since giving up season highs of 241 in a loss to Tampa Bay, 202 in a loss to Arizona and 214 in a loss to San Francisco.

But once again, with this defense giving up 39 points, and unfortunately that includes the blocked punt returned for a touchdown, the Cowboys have now wasted 38-point and 40-point performances in two of the past three weeks and can add in losses when scoring 31 against Baltimore and 30 against the Cardinals.

Hard to fathom averaging 37.3 points over the past six games and only going 3-3.