Stephen Jones On Why Wagner "Didn't Work Out"

"Obviously Dan's had a history with Bobby knows him well," Jones said. "But it was one of those situations where you look into it – great football player, Hall of Fame football player. But as it turned out, it didn't work out with us."

Wagner, who serves as his own agent, is reportedly looking for a deal in the neighborhood of $11 million a season. As of Tuesday, he was linked to having mutual interest in signing with the Ravens and Rams.

Wagner has played his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks, including two seasons under Quinn as the DC. He was recently waived by Seattle for salary-cap reasons.

When asked about the linebacker position for his own team, Jones said he's not as concerned with the depth, that currently includes Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford and Jabril Cox.

"We'll feel good about it. As you know, some people in the building consider (safety) Jayron Kearse a linebacker," Jones said. "We don't need as many backers as we used to because we play that hybrid style with our safeties there. But, we're not heavy with numbers. Certainly we can do better there but I wouldn't say it's a huge priority before the draft."

Jones mentioned Cox, who is rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered midway through his rookie season last year.

"He's doing really well. Feel great about it, feel great that he's the right fit with what Dan wants to do defensively," Jones said. "He'll be a big plus for us this year – probably fit right in where Keanu (Neal) left off. I think he's got great coverage skills. A good offseason with him will be good for him. I really like his upside."