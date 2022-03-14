Free Agency Tracker | 2022

Presented by

Tags, Cuts, Trades & New Deals Among Crazy Week

Mar 14, 2022 at 03:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Tags,-Cuts,-Trades-&-New-Deals-Among-Crazy-Week-hero
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

Free agency actually begins this week. But it's hard to tell by the last few days as it was an entertaining weekend for the Cowboys in terms of headlines.

Taking it back a few days into last week, here are some quick reminders of what's occurred for the Cowboys:

  • The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Dalton Schultz last week before the NFL's deadline. The $10.9 million tender is for one season but it gives the Cowboys some time to work on a long-term deal with Schultz, who was expected to be one of the top tight ends in free agency if he were able to hit the market.
  • Keeping Schultz became an even bigger priority for the Cowboys when they learned about their own tight end situation, including the hip injury to Blake Jarwin. The Cowboys weren't confident Jarwin was going to be ready by the start of the season and in needing some financial relief on the cap, the Cowboys placed him on the waived/injured list. Jarwin is eligible for a $2 million injury settlement.
  • The Cowboys also made another roster move on Friday by cutting veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein. While he made some clutch kicks in his two years with the Cowboys, he wasn't always reliable, especially from extra points. He led the NFL with six missed extra points last season. The move saves the Cowboys $2.5 million in cap space. However, the team will likely sign a veteran in the offseason if they don't draft a kicker. Zuerlein could be an option for a return if he's still available.
  • The Cowboys and Browns have reportedly agreed on a trade that will send Amari Cooper to Cleveland. The deal is not done and likely won't be turned into the league office until Wednesday, the start of the new league year. The deal is expected to send Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2022. The move will save the Cowboys over $16 million in cap space.
  • Cooper might not be the only player traded away. Reports surfaced over the weekend the Cowboys have allowed La'el Collins to seek a trade. The veteran tackle could also be subject to a June 1 cut. If the Cowboys cut Collins before June 1, they'll save about $1 million on the cap. If he is designated a June 1 cut, they'll save over $10 million. However, that move can't occur until Wednesday and the money wouldn't be off the books until June.
  • And to wrap up the weekend, the Cowboys finally announced the new deal for Michael Gallup. The five-year contract is worth up to $62.5 million, depending on his incentives. Gallup will be rehabbing his torn ACL and might not be ready for the start of camp, or even the regular season. But this was a long-term commitment to Gallup, who officially signed the deal on Monday.
  • On Tuesday, the Cowboys agreed to terms with long snapper Jake McQuaide. He signed a 1-year deal last offseason and was about to hit the open market yet again.

Related Content

news

Cedrick Wilson Expected To Sign With Dolphins

As many projected, Cedrick Wilson found himself an impressive market in 2022 free agency, as the four-year veteran has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth $22 million with the Miami Dolphins.
news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
news

Cowboys Agree To Terms With Jake McQuaide

The Cowboys agreed to terms with one of their key free agents on Monday, agreeing to terms on a new deal for longer snapper Jake McQuaide.
news

Michael Gallup Officially Signs 5-Year Deal 

With Amari Cooper expected to be traded this week, the Cowboys secured another WR with a long-term deal in Michael Gallup. 
news

Dak, Zack's Deals Restructured To Create Cap Space

As expected, the Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to create roughly $15 million in salary cap space before the start of free agency.
news

Cowboys Sign WR Noah Brown To One-Year Extension

The Cowboys have big decisions ahead at the wide receiver position, but Noah Brown's status is no longer a question mark.
news

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag On Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys have opted to place the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, securing him on a one-year contract to prevent him from hitting free agency next week.
Advertising