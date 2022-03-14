Tags, Cuts, Trades & New Deals Among Crazy Week

Free agency actually begins this week. But it's hard to tell by the last few days as it was an entertaining weekend for the Cowboys in terms of headlines.
Taking it back a few days into last week, here are some quick reminders of what's occurred for the Cowboys:
- The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Dalton Schultz last week before the NFL's deadline. The $10.9 million tender is for one season but it gives the Cowboys some time to work on a long-term deal with Schultz, who was expected to be one of the top tight ends in free agency if he were able to hit the market.
- Keeping Schultz became an even bigger priority for the Cowboys when they learned about their own tight end situation, including the hip injury to Blake Jarwin. The Cowboys weren't confident Jarwin was going to be ready by the start of the season and in needing some financial relief on the cap, the Cowboys placed him on the waived/injured list. Jarwin is eligible for a $2 million injury settlement.
- The Cowboys also made another roster move on Friday by cutting veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein. While he made some clutch kicks in his two years with the Cowboys, he wasn't always reliable, especially from extra points. He led the NFL with six missed extra points last season. The move saves the Cowboys $2.5 million in cap space. However, the team will likely sign a veteran in the offseason if they don't draft a kicker. Zuerlein could be an option for a return if he's still available.
- The Cowboys and Browns have reportedly agreed on a trade that will send Amari Cooper to Cleveland. The deal is not done and likely won't be turned into the league office until Wednesday, the start of the new league year. The deal is expected to send Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2022. The move will save the Cowboys over $16 million in cap space.
- Cooper might not be the only player traded away. Reports surfaced over the weekend the Cowboys have allowed La'el Collins to seek a trade. The veteran tackle could also be subject to a June 1 cut. If the Cowboys cut Collins before June 1, they'll save about $1 million on the cap. If he is designated a June 1 cut, they'll save over $10 million. However, that move can't occur until Wednesday and the money wouldn't be off the books until June.
- And to wrap up the weekend, the Cowboys finally announced the new deal for Michael Gallup. The five-year contract is worth up to $62.5 million, depending on his incentives. Gallup will be rehabbing his torn ACL and might not be ready for the start of camp, or even the regular season. But this was a long-term commitment to Gallup, who officially signed the deal on Monday.
- On Tuesday, the Cowboys agreed to terms with long snapper Jake McQuaide. He signed a 1-year deal last offseason and was about to hit the open market yet again.