Tape Talk: Film breakdown from Cowboys' 37-20 win over Commanders

Pressure was not necessarily a weakness for the Cowboys against the Commanders, as they registered 15 total, four more than in their season opener. Bringing down the quarterback for sacks was however a struggle, as both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota were not sacked the entire game.

Dallas knew going into the game that they would need to contain Daniels if they wanted to gain an upper hand defensively. They were unable to contain him, allowing six scrambles for 69 yards (11.5 yards per carry) and five first downs picked up on those scrambles. Had Daniels, who we hope and pray recovers quickly from his devastating injury, been able to continue playing, Dallas' defense may have given up more ground yards in the second half on plays like these.

The Cowboys were able to generate more pressure with four pass rushers in this game (nine total pressures with four pass rushers), and the stunt up front with Kenny Clark trying to help Quinnen Williams get a one-on-one matchup worked on this play. Dallas' edge rushers in Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku did a good job initially setting the edges of the pocket so Daniels wouldn't have room to escape to the outside, as you see him look that way before realizing Gary is out there, but finds a gap as he steps up and makes Williams miss.

From there, LB Dee Winters is one-on-one with Daniels in the open field with a chance still for a tackle behind the line, and Daniels is able to beat him to turning the corner as Winters' angle is just off and he can't make the play. That's a tough ask for any linebacker, but the Cowboys defense had several opportunities to make this play a loss or limited gain which would've brought up fourth down. Defending the scramble won't get easier next week against Lamar Jackson.