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Tape Talk: Film breakdown from Cowboys' 37-20 win over Commanders

Sep 22, 2026 at 12:51 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_22_ Tape Talk

FRISCO, Texas – While it certainly wasn't perfect, the Cowboys' film study from their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 should at least be a bit more positive than it was to begin the year.

Dallas' offense was firing on all cylinders in the passing game, with Dak Prescott throwing four touchdowns to become the franchise's all-time leading passer. The Cowboys struggled to get the run game established, but Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said the game plan was to come in and throw the ball around a good bit.

Defensively, the Cowboys' communication seemed to be better, but the unit still gave up big plays at times, struggled on third down and couldn't bring down Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota in the backfield despite heavy pressure. Christian Parker's unit improved, but there is still plenty more work to be done.

Let's dive into the film room for this week's Tape Talk:

Why the Cowboys want to keep Caleb Downs close to the line of scrimmage

With starting S Malik Hooker out with a forearm injury, P.J. Locke got the start at safety in his place. Then, Locke was injured on his third snap of the game and could now miss multiple weeks after suffering a plantar fasciitis tear.

So, with two veterans at the position gone, the Cowboys certainly would turn to their first-round pick and safety Caleb Downs, right? No, the team instead opted to play Markquese Bell at deep safety and keep Downs at nickel corner. Schottenheimer hinted that may be the case earlier in the week when he said Locke would be starting at deep safety, and even with Locke out, Dallas still wanted to keep Downs close to the line.

Plays like this show you way. Downs is at his best when he's coming downhill, whether it be from the deep part of the field, the nickel spot, or as a blitzer. In this instance, the motion from Washington's offense brings him closer to the line of scrimmage and he shoots into the backfield untouched to bring down the running back with help from Kenny Clark. It felt like Downs had more plays that popped in his second career NFL game, and this early run stuff was certainly one of them.

Struggles to contain mobile QBs continue vs. Daniels

Pressure was not necessarily a weakness for the Cowboys against the Commanders, as they registered 15 total, four more than in their season opener. Bringing down the quarterback for sacks was however a struggle, as both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota were not sacked the entire game.

Dallas knew going into the game that they would need to contain Daniels if they wanted to gain an upper hand defensively. They were unable to contain him, allowing six scrambles for 69 yards (11.5 yards per carry) and five first downs picked up on those scrambles. Had Daniels, who we hope and pray recovers quickly from his devastating injury, been able to continue playing, Dallas' defense may have given up more ground yards in the second half on plays like these.

The Cowboys were able to generate more pressure with four pass rushers in this game (nine total pressures with four pass rushers), and the stunt up front with Kenny Clark trying to help Quinnen Williams get a one-on-one matchup worked on this play. Dallas' edge rushers in Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku did a good job initially setting the edges of the pocket so Daniels wouldn't have room to escape to the outside, as you see him look that way before realizing Gary is out there, but finds a gap as he steps up and makes Williams miss.

From there, LB Dee Winters is one-on-one with Daniels in the open field with a chance still for a tackle behind the line, and Daniels is able to beat him to turning the corner as Winters' angle is just off and he can't make the play. That's a tough ask for any linebacker, but the Cowboys defense had several opportunities to make this play a loss or limited gain which would've brought up fourth down. Defending the scramble won't get easier next week against Lamar Jackson.

How George Pickens gets CeeDee Lamb open

Brian Schottenheimer and Dallas' coaching staff have said often that part of the benefit of having both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at wide receiver is their ability to help the other get open. How do they do that?

Well, here's one example. The Cowboys motion Ryan Flournoy at the start of this play to send a second WR to the side of George Pickens before the snap, which is an extra receiving threat for Washington's defenders on the left side of the field to account for. Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves, one of the two safeties in Washington's Cover 2 look on this play, runs with Pickens after Pickens gets to the top of his route and breaks towards the pylon.

Reaves was the closest defender to Lamb, who has been wide open in the middle of the field essentially since the snap. With the safety now out of the picture and nobody else within distance, Dak Prescott throws a well-layered pass high enough over the head of the linebacker to where he can't intercept it, but not overthrowing Lamb and risking a potential interception. Lamb leaps up and makes the catch for a 23-yard pickup, and it was helped in part by Pickens drawing the attention and cloud coverage of Washington's defense.

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