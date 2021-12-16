Time Change For Cowboys-Arizona Game On Jan. 2

Dec 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

A matchup between a pair of current division leaders in the NFC is getting moved into a better viewing spot for TV.

The NFL announced the Jan. 2 game between the Cowboys and Cardinals, which was originally scheduled for Noon (CST), has been moved to 3:25 p.m. on Fox. 

The game could be a national broadcast featuring the No. 1 Fox team, including Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews. 

The Cardinals, who are leading the NFC West, are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a 10-3 record. 

The Cowboys are the No. 4 seed, with their 9-4 record. However, Dallas seems to have an easier road to win its division, with a three-game lead in the NFC East. The Cardinals are just one game ahead of the Rams, who beat them last Monday night in Arizona.

