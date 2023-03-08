Tony Pollard Injury 'Won't Impact' Future Ability 

Jones, like others in Dallas, can't shake what might've been if the Cowboys didn't lose their most destructive playmaker in the divisional round, particularly seeing as it was a tie game (6-6) when Pollard was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

"It seems like just a moment ago when I saw that tackle against San Francisco," Jones said. "I thought that was the turning point of the game for us. Not one play can make a game, but if missing a guy at a critical spot was gonna give you a picture of why you might want Tony Pollard — roll the clock back right there to see how things changed for us.

"As everybody always knows, you can't go to one play, but that was the turning point, in my mind."