Offseason | 2023

Tony Pollard Injury 'Won't Impact' Future Ability 

Mar 08, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Tony-Pollard-Injury-‘Won’t-Impact’-Future-Ability-hero
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

It's no secret the Cowboys have plans on keeping Tony Pollard around for some time to come, and nothing about his injury or recovery has them spooked from that thought process

FRISCO, TX — Tony Pollard will be in a Dallas Cowboys uniform for the 2023 season, by hook or by crook, having officially received the team's franchise tag one day ahead of the NFL deadline that arrived on Tuesday, one that will pay him $10.1 million — if it sticks.

The organization hopes it will simply be a placeholder, allowing them until mid-July to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

That's something both parties want to see happen, but clearly there is more to discuss. One of those talking points, however, doesn't appear to be the status of Pollard's leg, as owner and general manager Jerry Jones pointed out only three days prior to tagging the 25-year-old.

"He's an integral part of looking forward," said Jones from the 2023 NFL Combine. "I feel very confident that he can have the kind of recovery that won't minimize or potentially impact, negatively, how he plays."

Pollard suffered a broken fibula in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers with under two minutes remaining in the first half on a tackle by cornerback Jimmie Ward, ending his postseason and creating immediate questions about the injury's potential impact on his free agency value.

It's a foregone conclusion Jones consulted his medical staff on the matter, one that has proven to arguably be the best in the league, and was given the thumbs up for Pollard's future.

The battle with the 49ers devolved into a devastating end to what was a career-best season for Pollard, one that included his first-ever nod as a Pro Bowler, but there are no long-term concerns within the Cowboys front office or medical staff; otherwise, logic dictates they would not have fully guaranteed him more than $10 million as a worst-case scenario.

Jones, like others in Dallas, can't shake what might've been if the Cowboys didn't lose their most destructive playmaker in the divisional round, particularly seeing as it was a tie game (6-6) when Pollard was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

"It seems like just a moment ago when I saw that tackle against San Francisco," Jones said. "I thought that was the turning point of the game for us. Not one play can make a game, but if missing a guy at a critical spot was gonna give you a picture of why you might want Tony Pollard — roll the clock back right there to see how things changed for us.

"As everybody always knows, you can't go to one play, but that was the turning point, in my mind."

It's impossible to disagree with that take, and with Pollard on schedule to return to form for next season, keeping him in the building instantly becomes the first wise move by the Cowboys front office to begin this year’s free agency spree.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Let's Put Running Back In Perspective

It's time to put the running back situation in perspective. Plus, Dak Prescott's dollars, salary cap news and more!

news

Progress Report: Bigger Role For Malik Hooker?

By most accounts it was a career year for former first-round pick Malik Hooker. With the secondary in flux this offseason for the Cowboys, could he see an even bigger role in 2023?

news

McCarthy Explains Cowboys Coaching Staff Moves

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys faced some tough decisions within their coaching staff this offseason, and it required walking a fine line that balanced the old with the new.

news

Progress Report: Martin's Much-Needed Stability

In another All-Pro year for Zack Martin, he proved to be a constant for the Cowboys during a season of musical chairs on the offensive line.

news

Identifying the Cowboys 2023 Free Agents

There is no shortage of talent heading into NFL free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys will do their best to try and keep several of their own players from heading out of town

news

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on Tony Pollard

As expected, the Cowboys are putting the one-year franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

news

Plans For Steele; Injured RT "Ahead of Schedule"

The Cowboys have some decisions to make regarding right tackle Terence Steele, who is a restricted free agent.

news

Combine: 10 Things We Learned From Jerry in Indy

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had to plenty to say from Indy, highlighted by his thoughts on Dak, the Super Bowl drought and the chances of adding a big-name free agent.

news

Cowboys Committed to Dak for 'Years' to Come

Dak Prescott continues to be reminded of his value as Jerry Jones becomes the latest to double down on the Cowboys' strategy to make sure the two-time Pro Bowler stays put in Dallas.

news

Unclear at TE? Jones Says "Other Players Involved"

Jerry Jones says he's unsure how the tight end spot will unfold in 2023, but sounds optimistic about the young players at the position.

news

Jones: 'Big Plans' for Pollard, Zeke Still In Play

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the Cowboys franchise tag if no deal is done by the league deadline, a reality confirmed by Jerry Jones, as Dallas also works to keep Zeke onboard.

Advertising