Trade Sends CB Eric Scott to Cowboys in 6th-Round

Round 6, No. 178: Eric Scott, CB, Southern Miss

Three things to know:

Official 30 Visit in Dallas

Two pick-sixes in 2022

East-West Shrine Game Participant

When you get to the sixth round of an NFL Draft, it often becomes time for teams to start taking risks they wouldn't take at any point previously in the draft — hence late selections on Day 3 being dubbed "flyer picks". Count Scott in as the latest talent who'll enter Dallas with that designation, the Cowboys trading a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Chiefs to move up to the top of the sixth round at 178th-overall.

Not much is known nationally about Scott, but the Cowboys know him well, having not only watched his film and scouted him locally, but also after inviting him as one of their coveted Official 30 visits in April.

Scott, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 204 pounds, isn't a speedy cornerback but rather a lengthy, rangy talent that fits the prototype of what Dan Quinn loves at the position (as far as boundary defenders go). What he gives up in speed, he delivers in overall athletic ability and his near 40" vertical jump attests to that fact.

Combine that with a wingspan of 80 ⅛" and what you have is a challenging window for quarterbacks to try and force the ball into, with a vertical that makes it difficult for big wideouts to defeat him at the high point.

It also bears mentioning he suffered a tweaked quad while running his 40-yard dash, so don't criminalize his 4.71 second finish. Scott says his quad is now "110%" and he was clocked at 4.42 seconds recently — likely proving this to the Cowboys in the pre-draft process.

That proof might've been part of a recorded workout session, separate from his Official 30 visit, that was requested by Dallas and delivered by Scott.

His journey to Dallas includes having transferred to Southern Miss as a three-star recruit after a stint in JUCO, and will require some added polish to make the jump to being an impact player at the NFL level. Make no mistake about it, this is an "upside" pick for the Cowboys, and should not be expected to step in and compete for a role atop a CB depth chart that features Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis.