Trevon Diggs Picks Up Another NFL Award 

FRISCO, Texas – Fresh off winning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September, Trevon Diggs had no problems turning the calendar into October.

With two interceptions last Sunday in the Cowboys' convincing win over Carolina, Diggs is now racking up some honors this month as well.

Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week by the league for his performance Sunday in the 36-28 win over the Panthers. After getting the interceptions in the third quarter, the Cowboys were able to pull away and then hold on for the win, despite Diggs missing the fourth quarter due to back tightness.

He became the first Cowboys player in 60 years to begin a season with an interception in each of the first four games. His five picks in 2021 leads the entire NFL.

Diggs becomes the first Cowboys player at any position to win the defensive honor, joining Xavier Woods in 2019. Diggs is the first cornerback to win the award in nine years (Brandon Carr, vs. Pittsburgh, 2012).

Here's a look at Cowboys CBs to win Defensive Player of the Week: