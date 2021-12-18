Two DTs To Miss NYG Game Due To COVID Protocols

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were mostly clear from COVID-19 all week long until Saturday.

That's when they found out a pair of defensive tackles were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play against the Giants on Sunday.

The Cowboys will be without both Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill this weekend.

Odighizuwa leads all Cowboys interior linemen this year with 28 tackles. Hill has played just four games but has nine tackles as a rotational player.

That leaves quite a void at defensive tackle, where now the Cowboys will have just Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins, and Quinton Bohanna. The team also elevated veteran Justin Hamilton from the practice squad Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement.

Safety Darian Thompson is the other COVID-19 elevation to the roster. The Cowboys will move up running back JaQuan Hardy as a standard elevation.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was the only Cowboys player on the Reserve/COVID list this week, and he returned to the active roster on Friday. But now the team will be thin at defensive tackle against the Giants.