Tyron, Osa cleared for Giants, Turpin questionable

Published: Nov 10, 2023 at 03:39 PM Updated: Nov 10, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — The injury report on Friday carries a lot of good news for the Dallas Cowboys, but not entirely. First things first, and that's the fact that although Tyron Smith did not participate in the first two practices this week with an illness, he returned to full work on Friday and carries no game designation (i.e., he is a full go for Sunday).

Other positives include Osa Odighizuwa and Markquese Bell, who were limited in practice this week with a hamstring and calf injury, respectively. The former was upgraded to full participation on Friday and while the latter was again limited, he is also fully cleared to play.

That brings us to KaVontae Turpin, who suffered a shoulder/rib injury in the close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to the field to deliver a touchdown grab for Dak Prescott. 

The speedy return ace did not practice at all this week and he's the only player with a game designation this week — listed as questionable — giving him at least a chance to play against the Giants. 

It will likely be a gametime decision for Turpin but, if he's unable to play, look for rookie sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn to potentially take over the duties as returner and, for wide receiver depth, the Cowboys could carry undrafted rookie Jalen Brooks on the 48-man roster.

Vaughn has been inactive since Week 6, while Brooks has been active in just two games this season, still hoping to make an impact in his first year as a pro. 

There's also a chance the Cowboys elevate a wideout from the practice squad, but it's a virtual impossibility that it'll be the recently signed Martavis Bryant, who joined the team this week. Instead, keep an eye on Jalen Cropper there. 

Turpin has made big plays both as a returner and on offense this season, and his production would need replacing if he's sidelined.

