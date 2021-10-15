Tyron Smith's MRI Results On Neck "Favorable"

FRISCO, Texas – A team spokesman for the Dallas Cowboys announced Friday that left tackle Tyron Smith received an MRI for his neck on Thursday and that the results were "favorable."

Smith spent almost all of the 2020 season recovering from neck surgery to address an issue that had lingered over the prior few seasons. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Friday that some sort of neck issue "showed up in practice" Thursday and that, given Smith's history, it was a "no-brainer" to schedule an MRI.