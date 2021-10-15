#DALvsNE

Tyron Smith's MRI Results On Neck "Favorable"

Oct 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Jonny Auping

AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – A team spokesman for the Dallas Cowboys announced Friday that left tackle Tyron Smith received an MRI for his neck on Thursday and that the results were "favorable."

Smith spent almost all of the 2020 season recovering from neck surgery to address an issue that had lingered over the prior few seasons. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Friday that some sort of neck issue "showed up in practice" Thursday and that, given Smith's history, it was a "no-brainer" to schedule an MRI.

"Obviously with his history, we're just being smart," McCarthy said.

Smith had limited participation Thursday. The Cowboys will have a short practice Saturday before heading to New England, and Smith is expected to be listed as "questionable" on Friday's injury report heading into the game.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones is optimistic about Smith and cornerback Trevon Diggs' (ankle) availability Sunday, telling 105.3 The Fan he believes both will "be ready to play" Sunday.

