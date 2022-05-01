Offseason | 2022

Undrafted Free Agents Include Texas Tech Kicker

May 01, 2022 at 02:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Undrafted-Free-Agents-Include-Texas-Tech-Kicker-hero
AP Photo/Justin Rex

FRISCO, Texas – Turns out, the Cowboys didn't need to spend a draft pick to find themselves a kicker.

As is customary, the NFL turned to the frenzy of undrafted free agency before this 2022 NFL Draft was over. Cowboys officials estimated Saturday night that they'd sign as many as 19 undrafted free agents, but none stands out more than the kicker.

Shortly after the seventh round concluded, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay. The Rubidoux, Calif., native spent two seasons in Lubbock, where he established himself as one of the best kickers in college football.

Garibay went 23-of-27 during his Red Raider career, including a senior season that saw him connect on 15-of-16 field goals, with a 100% mark from inside 50 yards. He connected on 55-of-57 career PATs. Garibay's career highlight occurred in a November win over Iowa State, when he won the game with a 62-yard field goal.

The signing gives the Cowboys two kickers, as they added one-year NFL vet Chris Naggar earlier this year, setting the stage for a training camp position battle.

Garibay isn't the only undrafted free agent of note. After spending two draft picks on offensive linemen, the Cowboys also added two undrafted centers in Boston College's Alec Lindstrom and BYU's James Empey. Texas A&M Commerce offensive tackle Amon Simon has also joined on.

At least one of the team's 30 official pre-draft visitors signed as an undrafted free agent. Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell visited The Star early in April, and it's easy to see why. Bell's 6'2, lengthy frame and 4.41 speed make him an intriguing prospect to join the safety ranks.

More names will surface as the free agency process is finalized, but these are some of the more intriguing names among them – none more so than a potential answer to the kicker vacancy.

