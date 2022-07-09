What Dak Did To Get Himself In "The Best Shape"

Offseason | 2022

FRISCO, Texas – Not just excited, but "super excited" was the exact term Dak Prescott used when asked Saturday morning about his excitement level for training camp, which is nearly two weeks away.

In fact, Prescott was already on the field this weekend, working his annual kids camp at The Star in Frisco.

"I'm super excited. Having the football camp with these kids and them asking me about teammates and this season, it just makes you that much more excited," Prescott said to a group of reporters during one of the breaks of the camp. "A couple of weeks out and I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in. So, it's time to ramp it up and get going."

Best shape of his life? While that might be normal for a player like Dak to say at this time of year, it's certainly not a cliche, and it's not by accident.

Prescott said he hired a full-time personal trainer for the offseason that has helped him with his movements, that will aide him as both a runner and a passer.

When asked why exactly he feels like he's in the best shape, Dak was quick to answer.
"One, just because of my movement," he said. "I got a PT in the offseason - someone I've worked with throughout the last year. I've paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it's vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I've trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out."

Prescott is coming off a record-setting season in which he threw for a Cowboys' record 37 touchdowns in 2021. But just like every season of his career, it ended in disappointment as the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the playoffs after a 12-5 regular-season.

That's why, even in the offseason, Dak remains focused on the goal. Whether it's a trip to Miami last week with several teammates such as CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and even the rookie Jalen Tolbert or a family vacation, Prescott said he hasn't lost sight of the big picture.

"No, I'm never not thinking about football. So, yeah, physically and I try to put myself in situations where maybe it's The Bahamas or different ways you can't get around football," he said. "You're almost forced to relax your mind a little bit and put all of that stuff away. So, now we're back. We're two weeks close to it. I think I need to get my mind back into it as far as the scheme and just everything. Super excited."

