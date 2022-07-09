What Dak Did To Get Himself In "The Best Shape"

Best shape of his life? While that might be normal for a player like Dak to say at this time of year, it's certainly not a cliche, and it's not by accident.

Prescott said he hired a full-time personal trainer for the offseason that has helped him with his movements, that will aide him as both a runner and a passer.

When asked why exactly he feels like he's in the best shape, Dak was quick to answer.

"One, just because of my movement," he said. "I got a PT in the offseason - someone I've worked with throughout the last year. I've paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it's vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I've trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out."

Prescott is coming off a record-setting season in which he threw for a Cowboys' record 37 touchdowns in 2021. But just like every season of his career, it ended in disappointment as the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the playoffs after a 12-5 regular-season.

That's why, even in the offseason, Dak remains focused on the goal. Whether it's a trip to Miami last week with several teammates such as CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and even the rookie Jalen Tolbert or a family vacation, Prescott said he hasn't lost sight of the big picture.