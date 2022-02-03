Offseason | 2022

What Does The Cap Crunch Look Like In 2022?

Feb 03, 2022 at 02:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

What-Does-The-Cap-Crunch-Look-Like-In-2022--hero
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

MOBILE, Ala. – The great irony of the Senior Bowl is that it's the first glimpse of what 2022 might look like – but it's far too early in the process to be a glimpse with any clarity.

All 32 NFL clubs have at least some presence in Mobile, with an eye on evaluating this year's draft class and preparing for a new league year. But the fact of the matter is that there's still one game to play in this 2021 season, and there are far too many unknowns about what's to come.

"It's a little early, a work in progress for us to say 'These are our needs, this is what we want to be looking at right now,'" said Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones on Tuesday. "We're not prepared to do that just yet and a lot of it is going to affect how many of our players we can keep in general."

As is always the case, the Cowboys have their work cut out for them heading into the 2022 offseason. Of their 21 impending unrestricted free agents, 10 of them were regular starters and another handful were significant role players. Several of them, such as Dalton Schultz, Randy Gregory and Jayron Kearse, could be headed for significant pay days on the open market.

Factor in the significant detail that the Cowboys are currently projected to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million over the 2022 salary cap, and it gives them a lot to think about over the next several weeks.

"We're going to have to make some tough decisions," Jones said. "Not going to be able to keep everybody we'd like to keep and that's part of it."

Of course, a lot can be accomplished with a few clicks of a button. The Cowboys have often restructured their larger contracts to create cap space, and they'll likely do that again. Dak Prescott's massive deal can be restructured to create room, as can any of the larger contracts along the Cowboys' offensive line. The Cowboys have restructured Ezekiel Elliott's contract in the past, as well.

There's also the interesting case of Amari Cooper, whose $20 million salary becomes guaranteed five days after the start of the league year in March. Because of the way his contract is structured, the Cowboys could save $16 million by cutting Cooper before then – a fact that's been speculated about often enough that Cooper has been asked about it.

Following the playoff loss to San Francisco, Cooper was asked if he thought he'd remain with the Cowboys in 2022.

"I don't make those decisions," Cooper said at the time. "I honestly don't know, but hopefully."

Clearly, there's a lot here for the front office to consider. Creating cap space can help them navigate 2022 and potentially hold on to some of their key free agents – but it can also come with the cost of creating future headaches.

Given the amount of big-money contracts the Cowboys have negotiated in recent years, Jones noted the challenge of that balancing act.

"As much as we respect these men, they all know we've got to run a business and there's only so much to go around," he said.

That'll again be the case this year – perhaps for free agents and returning players alike. So while the Cowboys' draft preparation has begun in earnest, it feels fair to say the pictures awfully fuzzy on what they'll need moving forward.

"Certainly, we'll have to manage through it and make some tough decisions," Jones said.

Related Content

news

Year in Review: Most Important Win of 2021 Season

As we continue to reflect on the 2021 season, our staff writers voted on the most important victory of the season for the Cowboys.
news

Senior Bowl Notes: A Dominant Performance At DT

The second day of Senior Bowl practices got underway in dreary fashion, but the weather didn't prevent some standout performances in the two Wednesday sessions. 
news

Dak Prescott Looking To "Turn The Page" To 2022

The playoff loss to San Francisco still stings, but Dak Prescott is looking to "turn the page" toward preparing for the 2022 season.
news

Jerry on Flores Lawsuit vs. NFL: "We Can Do Better"

Even with the Super Bowl on the horizon, the biggest NFL story right now is the current Brian Flores situation. Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the matter and didn't hold back.
news

Jerry Jones Weighs The Big Picture With Coaches

To be able to retain Dan Quinn as his defensive coordinator, Jerry Jones wanted some ambiguity about his coaching staff. He can live with the fallout, whatever it may be.
news

Mick Shots: No Time Left To Finally Beat Brady

Maybe this is the reason Tom Brady retired plus, putting the pieces around Dak Prescott, working with the salary cap, a coaching recommendation for New Orleans and more!
news

Jerry Optimistic On Gregory; O-Line Talk & More

As is usually the case when Jerry Jones speaks publicly, a lot of ground gets covered.
news

Year in Review: Best Free-Agent Acquisition in 2021

As we continue to reflect on the 2021 season, our staff writers voted on the best free-agent signing from last year in a class full of key contributors.
news

Senior Bowl Notes: Early Impressions From Day 1

On a gorgeous day at Hancock Whitney Stadium at South Alabama, the Senior Bowl once again got underway with players from the American and National teams having a chance to square off against each other.
news

Stephen Jones: We Owe It To Fans To End Drought

The start of another draft cycle finds the Cowboys once again searching for a way forward after what they admit is one of their most heartbreaking playoff exits.
news

Jones Wants To Keep Kellen; But Has "Safety Net"

Speaking from the Senior Bowl, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones wants to keep Kellen Moore but has a plan if he decides to leave.
Advertising