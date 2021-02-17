What's Next For Safety: Finally Time To Draft Early?

Then again, perhaps they're starting because the Cowboys just haven't invested enough in the position at all.

Wilson was a sixth-round pick in 2019. Woods was a sixth-rounder in 2017 and ended up starting for three years.

Kavon Frazier was a sixth-round pick and was one of the team's better special teams players for a two-year period.

But other late-round picks at safety didn't pan out, such as Ahmad Dixon, Matt Johnson, Akwasi Owusu-Ansah, Michael Hamlin and Justin Beriault. The one exception could be Pat Watkins, a fifth-round pick in 2006 that became a starter and was a steady playmaker at times.

But overall, nothing has really stuck at the safety position in 20 years.

Do we see that changing here in 2021?

Well, the safety position this year doesn't really have a player worthy of drafting at No. 10 overall. Even so, it's doubtful the Cowboys would go that route.

At best, there are a couple of safeties that could sneak into the later parts of the first round.

That means, there's a better chance some of the top safeties would be on the board when the Cowboys draft at No. 44.

TCU's Trevon Moehrig is arguably the best safety in the draft. It's not likely that the best at any position would last that far into the draft.

But others such as Pittsburgh's Paris Ford, UCF's Richie Grant, Andre Cisco of Syracuse and Oregon's Jevon Holland would all be strong possibilities in the second round or maybe the third.

At some point, the Cowboys will reverse their course of history and make a higher investment at safety.