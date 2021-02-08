What's Next For LB: The Future Of Lee & LVE?

At the very least, it's a problem that shouldn't feel new to the Cowboys. Lee was not a first-round pick, going 55th overall back in 2010, but he has faced the same issue of All-Pro potential, coupled with unfortunate injury issues.

At the age of 34, Lee is no longer a centerpiece of this defense, but he and the Cowboys are also faced with a decision.

Lee mulled retirement following the 2019 season, but the fact that he managed to play all 16 games – not to mention his obvious love for the game – prompted him to return on a one-year, $4.5 million deal last spring.

Injuries were more of a problem in 2020, as Lee missed training camp and the first half of the season with a sports hernia injury. But, upon returning in November, he did manage to play the last nine games, tallying 20 tackles while playing 30% of the snaps.

"I think physically at times, you're like, 'You've been through a lot,'' Lee said in December. "And then I get out there and I feel great, and I'm able to help, and that pushes me to come back a lot of times."

Lee said he plans to take time with his decision, just as he did last year. If he does opt to come back, would it be with the Cowboys? And if he doesn't, what's the game plan for replacing him? Fellow veteran linebackers Joe Thomas and Justin March are also pending free agents, which means the Cowboys currently have little in the way of depth behind Jaylon Smith and Vander Esch.

That makes two big decisions. One is facing the Cowboys, in regard to Vander Esch's long-term future; the other is facing Lee, in regard to his own future.