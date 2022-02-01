What Tom Brady’s Retirement Means For Cowboys

The most successful quarterback in NFL history is hanging them up. Tom Brady has now officially announced his retirement, ending a glorious run of 22 seasons that saw him re-write the NFL record book, especially in the postseason.

Brady's seven Super Bowls, including six with the Patriots, will be his claim to fame, along with numerous passing records.

vPerhaps down the list for Brady's accomplishments will also include a perfect 6-0 record against the Cowboys, including a Week 1 win over Dallas this season.

The Cowboys are one of five NFL teams that never beat Brady in the regular season joining, the Falcons, Vikings, Patriots and Bucs.

The Cowboys probably had their best chance to get their first win over Brady, who orchestrated a last-minute drive that led to a game-winning field goal and a 31-29 victory.

That game proved to be a factor in the final standings as the Bucs finished 13-4, a game ahead of the 12-5 Cowboys, who had the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

But Brady's retirement means another pivotal thing for the Cowboys – he won't be on their 2022 regular-season schedule as we initially thought.

With the Cowboys winning the NFC East, they will play against the division winners of the NFC West and the NFC South. That means a road trip to face the Rams at home meeting with the Bucs at AT&T Stadium.

But it'll be a game without Brady, who hasn't had many issues with the Cowboys.