Offseason | 2022

What Tom Brady's Retirement Means For Cowboys

Feb 01, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The most successful quarterback in NFL history is hanging them up. Tom Brady has now officially announced his retirement, ending a glorious run of 22 seasons that saw him re-write the NFL record book, especially in the postseason.

Brady's seven Super Bowls, including six with the Patriots, will be his claim to fame, along with numerous passing records.

vPerhaps down the list for Brady's accomplishments will also include a perfect 6-0 record against the Cowboys, including a Week 1 win over Dallas this season. 

The Cowboys are one of five NFL teams that never beat Brady in the regular season joining, the Falcons, Vikings, Patriots and Bucs.

The Cowboys probably had their best chance to get their first win over Brady, who orchestrated a last-minute drive that led to a game-winning field goal and a 31-29 victory.

That game proved to be a factor in the final standings as the Bucs finished 13-4, a game ahead of the 12-5 Cowboys, who had the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

But Brady's retirement means another pivotal thing for the Cowboys – he won't be on their 2022 regular-season schedule as we initially thought.

With the Cowboys winning the NFC East, they will play against the division winners of the NFC West and the NFC South. That means a road trip to face the Rams at home meeting with the Bucs at AT&T Stadium.

But it'll be a game without Brady, who hasn't had many issues with the Cowboys.

Here's the look at 6 games vs. Dallas:

2003 – Brady was still early into his NFL career, but had a Super Bowl under his belt. In a night game that was billed more of a reunion between Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick, the Patriots' defense led the way, shutting out the Cowboys in a 12-0 win. Brady's Stats: 15-34 passing, 264 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT – 64.8 QB rating
2003 – Brady was still early into his NFL career, but had a Super Bowl under his belt. In a night game that was billed more of a reunion between Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick, the Patriots' defense led the way, shutting out the Cowboys in a 12-0 win.

Brady's Stats: 15-34 passing, 264 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT – 64.8 QB rating

2007 – This was one of the most anticipated regular-season games the Cowboys have ever played – in a matchup of unbeaten teams. But while the Cowboys and Patriots battled closely for three quarters, New England just kept scoring in the fourth and pulled away for a 48-27 win. The Patriots improved to 6-0 and stayed unbeaten until the Super Bowl loss to the Giants, who also ended the Cowboys' season in the Divisional round. Brady's Stats: 31-46 passing, 388 yards, 5 TDs – 129.7 QB rating
2007 – This was one of the most anticipated regular-season games the Cowboys have ever played – in a matchup of unbeaten teams. But while the Cowboys and Patriots battled closely for three quarters, New England just kept scoring in the fourth and pulled away for a 48-27 win. The Patriots improved to 6-0 and stayed unbeaten until the Super Bowl loss to the Giants, who also ended the Cowboys' season in the Divisional round.

Brady's Stats: 31-46 passing, 388 yards, 5 TDs – 129.7 QB rating

2011 – The Cowboys returned to Foxborough and had a shot to finally beat Brady after a Dan Bailey field goal gave them a 16-13 in the final five minutes. But Brady went to work, engineering a drive that ended in a game-winning touchdown pass to Aaron Hernandez, giving the Patriots a 20-16 win. Brady's Stats: 27-41 passing, 289 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 82.3 QB rating
2011 – The Cowboys returned to Foxborough and had a shot to finally beat Brady after a Dan Bailey field goal gave them a 16-13 in the final five minutes. But Brady went to work, engineering a drive that ended in a game-winning touchdown pass to Aaron Hernandez, giving the Patriots a 20-16 win.

Brady's Stats: 27-41 passing, 289 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 82.3 QB rating

2015 – This was definitely the least competitive game Brady played against Dallas, who was struggled without Tony Romo in the lineup. Brady and the Patriots dominated a Brandon Weeden-led Cowboys team, cruising to a 30-6 win. But he was sacked five times, the second-most in any game of his career. Brady's Stats: 20-27 passing, 275 yards, 2 TDs, 130.9 QB rating
2015 – This was definitely the least competitive game Brady played against Dallas, who was struggled without Tony Romo in the lineup. Brady and the Patriots dominated a Brandon Weeden-led Cowboys team, cruising to a 30-6 win. But he was sacked five times, the second-most in any game of his career.

Brady's Stats: 20-27 passing, 275 yards, 2 TDs, 130.9 QB rating

2019 – Another close call for the Patriots, but they were able to make enough plays – especially on special teams – to outlast the Cowboys 13-9 in a steady downpour. Brady threw an early TD pass – the only touchdown of the game – and the Patriots were able to hold off Dak and the Cowboys with a couple of late drives. Brady's Stats: 17-37 passing, 190 yards, 1 TD, 70.8 QB rating
2019 – Another close call for the Patriots, but they were able to make enough plays – especially on special teams – to outlast the Cowboys 13-9 in a steady downpour. Brady threw an early TD pass – the only touchdown of the game – and the Patriots were able to hold off Dak and the Cowboys with a couple of late drives.

Brady's Stats: 17-37 passing, 190 yards, 1 TD, 70.8 QB rating

2021 – In Brady's first game against the Cowboys with the Bucs, he stole the show in the final minutes with a late drive. The Bucs hit a field goal and escaped with a 31-29 win. Brady had some great moments, but did throw two interceptions that helped the Cowboys stay in the game and nearly win it. But once again, Brady Magic was too much for Dallas to handle. Brady's Stats: 32-50 passing, 4 TDs, 2 INT, 97.0 QB rating
2021 – In Brady's first game against the Cowboys with the Bucs, he stole the show in the final minutes with a late drive. The Bucs hit a field goal and escaped with a 31-29 win. Brady had some great moments, but did throw two interceptions that helped the Cowboys stay in the game and nearly win it. But once again, Brady Magic was too much for Dallas to handle.

Brady's Stats: 32-50 passing, 4 TDs, 2 INT, 97.0 QB rating

Advertising