What We Know About The Cowboys' Coaching Future

The story now turns to the uncertainties of January – namely, the makeup of the Cowboys' coaching staff moving forward.

Jones offered some clarity on at least one big component of the staff on Monday morning. Despite outcry from some fans and media that Sunday's loss should end Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Cowboys, Jones told 105.3 FM he was confident his head coach would be back in 2022.

"Absolutely, very confident," he said.

That was bound to be a topic of conversation, given the way the weekend played out. It's not just that the Cowboys exited in the first round of the postseason, but team owner/general manager Jerry Jones declined to elaborate on the possibility of a coaching change or whether he thought his team looked prepared for a playoff game.

"I'm not going to discuss coaching, the preparation, any of those things. That's not on the table," he said.

It would be surprising to see the team make a head coaching move after McCarthy's second season – a year that saw him guide the team to a 12-5 record and an NFC East title. Even if that doesn't happen, though, there's plenty of uncertainty surrounding this coaching staff in 2022.