2022 Schedule Includes Super Bowl Teams Again

For the second straight year, the Cowboys will face both Super Bowl participants on the 2022 schedule.

With the Bengals and Rams both winning Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, it means the Cowboys will obviously take on the defending champions once again.

But unlike last year, when the Cowboys had to play both the Bucs and Chiefs on the road, they will get to host the Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Dallas will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Rams. It will be their third straight regular-season game at the stadium, having opened it in 2020 without fans in a close loss to the Rams and then beating the LA Chargers in Week 2 at SoFi.

What that also means is the Cowboys could potentially be a candidate to play the opening game of the season again on Thursday night, which is traditionally staged for the defending champion. That scenario could be on the table if the Rams are able to beat the Bengals in two weeks.

The Cowboys lost to Tampa Bay in Week 1 on a last-second field goal. They also played in Kansas City in late November and lost 19-9.

Either way, this first-place schedule for the Cowboys means they will play five division winners in 2022. Aside from hosting the Bengals and Rams, the Cowboys will play at Green Bay, at Tennessee and at Tampa Bay once again.

The official NFL schedule will be released in either April or May, but we do know the opponents. This will be the first year in which the Cowboys get nine home games in the 17-game schedule.

Home: Washington, NY Giants, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Houston, Chicago, Detroit