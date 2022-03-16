Amari Cooper Trade To Browns Finalized

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper is officially a member of the Browns.

At the start of the new league year Wednesday afternoon, Cleveland announced the trade with the Cowboys, which sends a 2022 fifth-round draft pick to Dallas for the four-time Pro Bowl receiver.

The teams also swapped 2022 sixth-round picks as part of the Cooper trade.

The Cowboys entered advanced trade discussions with Cleveland last weekend. Cooper's $20 million base salary for 2022 would have been guaranteed if he was still on the roster by March 20.

The trade saves Dallas $16 million on this year's salary cap.

Cooper made two Pro Bowls with the Cowboys (2018, 2019) and had a 93-catch season in 2020. He caught 27 touchdown passes over three and a half seasons with Dallas, including eight in 2021.

But the Cowboys, facing a tight cap situation, decided to part ways with Cooper and create space to re-sign wide receiver Michael Gallup and franchise-tag tight end Dalton Schultz.

Wide receiver depth still looks like a need as free agency begins. In addition to Cooper's departure, Cedrick Wilson just agreed to a free-agent deal with the Dolphins. Gallup is working his way back from February surgery to repair a torn ACL, though the club is hopeful he'll be ready for the start of the season.