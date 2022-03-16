Free Agency Tracker | 2022

Presented by

Amari Cooper Trade To Browns Finalized

Mar 16, 2022 at 04:28 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Amari cooper
AP Images/Ryan Kang

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper is officially a member of the Browns.

At the start of the new league year Wednesday afternoon, Cleveland announced the trade with the Cowboys, which sends a 2022 fifth-round draft pick to Dallas for the four-time Pro Bowl receiver. 

The teams also swapped 2022 sixth-round picks as part of the Cooper trade.

The Cowboys entered advanced trade discussions with Cleveland last weekend. Cooper's $20 million base salary for 2022 would have been guaranteed if he was still on the roster by March 20.

The trade saves Dallas $16 million on this year's salary cap.

Cooper made two Pro Bowls with the Cowboys (2018, 2019) and had a 93-catch season in 2020. He caught 27 touchdown passes over three and a half seasons with Dallas, including eight in 2021.

But the Cowboys, facing a tight cap situation, decided to part ways with Cooper and create space to re-sign wide receiver Michael Gallup and franchise-tag tight end Dalton Schultz.

Wide receiver depth still looks like a need as free agency begins. In addition to Cooper's departure, Cedrick Wilson just agreed to a free-agent deal with the Dolphins. Gallup is working his way back from February surgery to repair a torn ACL, though the club is hopeful he'll be ready for the start of the season.

CeeDee Lamb is now the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Dallas. The Cowboys re-signed Noah Brown last year, and 2021 fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko is also on the roster.

Related Content

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
news

Randy Gregory Changes Course, Opts For Denver

In one of the more bizarre developments in recent memory, Cowboys agreement with Randy Gregory broke down at the 11th hour, resulting in the pass rusher opting for Denver.
news

Connor Williams Exits To Miami On New Deal

The Dolphins are reportedly signing Williams to a two-year deal worth $14 million.
news

Malik Hooker Agrees To Terms On New Contract

The Cowboys brought back a key free agent on Tuesday, as they agreed to terms on a new deal for veteran safety Malik Hooker.
news

D-Law Signs New, 3-Year Deal With Cowboys

After weeks of speculation about Lawrence's long-term future, the Cowboys confirmed a new, three-year deal for their Pro Bowl pass rusher, keeping him in place for 2022 and beyond.
news

Cedrick Wilson Expected To Sign With Dolphins

As many projected, Cedrick Wilson found himself an impressive market in 2022 free agency, as the four-year veteran has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth $22 million with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Tags, Cuts, Trades & New Deals Among Crazy Week

Over the last six days, so much has transpired for the Cowboys, and it's not even the start of free agency yet. But from franchise tags to trades to cuts to multi-year deals, here's what has occurred over the last week.
news

Cowboys Agree To Terms With Jake McQuaide

The Cowboys agreed to terms with one of their key free agents on Monday, agreeing to terms on a new deal for longer snapper Jake McQuaide.
news

Michael Gallup Officially Signs 5-Year Deal 

With Amari Cooper expected to be traded this week, the Cowboys secured another WR with a long-term deal in Michael Gallup. 
news

Dak, Zack's Deals Restructured To Create Cap Space

As expected, the Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to create roughly $15 million in salary cap space before the start of free agency.
news

Cowboys Sign WR Noah Brown To One-Year Extension

The Cowboys have big decisions ahead at the wide receiver position, but Noah Brown's status is no longer a question mark.
Advertising