Announced: 2023 Cowboys Draft Events Calendar

The Cowboys will host a series of special events for fans to enjoy during the 2023 NFL Draft, each to be held at 'The Star in Frisco' just outside of the team's world headquarters

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have announced events for the 2023 Cowboys Draft presented by Miller Lite occurring at The Star in Frisco from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.

The return of Dallas Cowboys Draft Day presented by Miller Lite will give football fans the opportunity to watch live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys first round selection, see current Dallas Cowboys players and alumni, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying games, live music and entertainment.

The Draft Day party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th with activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza including Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, food and beverage offerings, and more.

The second day of Draft coverage will begin on Friday, April 28th at 6:00 p.m.

During Friday's Draft Night Out, enjoy live Draft coverage, live and local music, lawn games, and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

The final day of Draft activities kicks off Saturday, April 29th at 8:00 a.m. with the return of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Registration is now open for the 5K run or walk as well as the Kids Fun Run and includes an exclusive T-shirt and finisher's medal, plus access to exclusive offers and promotions at participating restaurants and retailers in The Star entertainment District.

To register for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, or get more information, please visit www.cowboysrun.com. Following the race, coverage of the final rounds of the Draft will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys Draft weekend, visitors to The Star ages 21+ can enjoy Miller Lite specials at participating restaurants in The Star District.

For details on the lineup of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft events presented by Miller Lite, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draft.

* Please note, all activities and appearances are subject to change.