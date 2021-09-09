Big Facts: 0-5 vs. Brady; But Perfect vs. SB Champs

The regular season is finally here and there is no added time for Dallas to settle in. The Cowboys open the season with a road battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defending Super Bowl Champions. I
t marks the much-awaited return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott and the highly anticipated debut of Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator.
Dallas currently holds a 15-4 record against the Bucs all-time, but the team they face in Week One will be a completely different challenge with legendary quarterback Tom Brady leading the charge.
Here is a dozen 'Big Facts' to know ahead of Thursday's meeting with Tampa Bay at 7:20pm CT on NBC.
The Cowboys have never beaten Tom Brady. But when it comes facing the champs in Week 1, the Cowboys haven't lost. So what gives? #BigFacts