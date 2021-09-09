Big Facts

Big Facts: 0-5 vs. Brady; But Perfect vs. SB Champs

Sep 09, 2021 at 09:00 AM
by DallasCowboys.comKyle Youmans & Nick Eatman
The regular season is finally here and there is no added time for Dallas to settle in. The Cowboys open the season with a road battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defending Super Bowl Champions. I

t marks the much-awaited return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott and the highly anticipated debut of Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator.

Dallas currently holds a 15-4 record against the Bucs all-time, but the team they face in Week One will be a completely different challenge with legendary quarterback Tom Brady leading the charge.

Here is a dozen 'Big Facts' to know ahead of Thursday's meeting with Tampa Bay at 7:20pm CT on NBC.

The Cowboys have never beaten Tom Brady. But when it comes facing the champs in Week 1, the Cowboys haven't lost. So what gives? #BigFacts

Only Super Bowl champion to bring back all 22 starters It is a tough task to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but Tampa Bay is already off to a great start in making a second consecutive run. This offseason, the Bucs front office completed the task of returning all 22 starters from both sides of the football and 56 players total between the active roster and practice squad. It marks the first time in the Super Bowl era that a reigning champion has returned every single starter from the year prior.
It is a tough task to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but Tampa Bay is already off to a great start in making a second consecutive run. This offseason, the Bucs front office completed the task of returning all 22 starters from both sides of the football and 56 players total between the active roster and practice squad. It marks the first time in the Super Bowl era that a reigning champion has returned every single starter from the year prior.

