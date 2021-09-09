Big Facts: 0-5 vs. Brady; But Perfect vs. SB Champs

10 / 12

Prescott already owns the record for most passing yards in an opener

Two years ago, to the day Wednesday, Dak Prescott set a new franchise-best mark with 405 passing yards in a season opener against the New York Giants. His 2019 triumph dethroned Troy Aikman's previous record of 362 yards against Washington in 1999. However, outside of that one instance, Prescott has not been held under 268 yards in his other four debuts and holds a record of 2-3 in openers throughout his career.