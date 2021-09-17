Big Facts: Cowboys Took Another WR Before Allen

1 / 10

Prescott and Herbert throw more passes than anyone over last two years

Two former Rookie of the Year winners face off for the first time and if the past two years are any indication, there will be a high volume of pass attempts. No quarterback duo has tallied more passes per game than Prescott (46.7) and Herbert (40.1) since the start of last season. The Cowboys are 4-11 when Prescott surpasses 40 attempts and opposing quarterbacks were 0-3 against Chargers coach Brandan Staley (while with the Rams) when hitting the same mark in 2020.