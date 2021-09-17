Big Facts: Cowboys Took Another WR Before Allen

Entering Week 2 of the regular season, the Cowboys (0-1) attempt to notch their first win against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) since the 2005 season. Dallas is missing multiple starters from their Week 1 lineup like La'el Collins, Michael Gallup, and DeMarcus Lawrence.
Meanwhile, the Chargers are gaining momentum in the AFC West with key players like Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, and Kenneth Murray Jr. Here are 10 'big facts' to keep in mind ahead of Sunday's meeting with Los Angeles at 3:25pm CT on CBS.
Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert rank 1-2 in what NFL category? How Amari Cooper has played vs. Chargers. Check out these Big Facts!