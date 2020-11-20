Big Facts: D-Law Facing His Favorite Sack Target

With seven games left in the season and the bye week in the rear-view mirror, the Cowboys (2-7) head north to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (4-5). Believe it or not, Dallas still sits in a position to make a move for the NFC East divisional title despite being five games under .500.
However, should they want to make a legitimate push, there is little room for error as they prepare to face a team who is also desperately clawing their way back into a divisional race after a slow start. Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup with Minnesota at 3:25pm CT on CBS.
