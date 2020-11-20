Big Facts: D-Law Facing His Favorite Sack Target

3 / 12

Andy Dalton has the worst passer rating out of 39 quarterbacks with 2-plus starts in 2020

It's no secret that Dalton's first two starts as a Cowboy, against Arizona and Washington, have not gone according to plan. As he enters his third start on Sunday, the ten-year veteran holds a 2020 passer rating of 64.4 which is by far the worst in the league out of any quarterback that has started two or more games. Just for reference, some of the names above him on the list are Mitchell Trubisky (87.4), Cam Newton (80.6), Dwayne Haskins (80.3), Jake Luton (77.0), and Sam Darnold (65.9).