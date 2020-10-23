Big Facts

Big Facts: D-Law Ranks Fourth in NFL in Win-Rate

Oct 23, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Dallas (2-4) hits the road for the first time in nearly a month as they begin back-to-back weeks against NFC East foes away from AT&T Stadium. Week 7 presents its own set of challenges with the Washington Football Team (1-5) and one of the top defensive lines in the country.

The Cowboys have won eight of the last nine meetings dating back to 2016 including a lopsided 47-16 bout in the most recent meeting last December. It's also the first meeting between Mike McCarthy and Ron Rivera in each of their new roles despite having four previous meetings as head coaches (2-2 all-time).  

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup with Washington at Noon CT on FOX.

Dallas allowed more 'big plays' Monday than Washington has had all season Sunday afternoon brings a unique matchup between a Dallas defense that has allowed more big plays (40-plus yard pass or 20-plus yard run) and a Washington offense that has strung together the fewest such plays in 2020. Washington enters Week 7 with just three total big plays (two runs, one pass) to go along with their league-worst total offense. Conversely, Dallas has surrendered a league-high big plays to opposing offenses this season including five to Arizona alone in Week 6.
Sunday afternoon brings a unique matchup between a Dallas defense that has allowed more big plays (40-plus yard pass or 20-plus yard run) and a Washington offense that has strung together the fewest such plays in 2020. Washington enters Week 7 with just three total big plays (two runs, one pass) to go along with their league-worst total offense. Conversely, Dallas has surrendered a league-high big plays to opposing offenses this season including five to Arizona alone in Week 6.

Amari Cooper is tied for most receptions in the first six weeks of a Cowboys season It's been another under-the-radar type season for Amari Cooper where he continues to put up fantastic numbers but doesn't receive the hype. With 46 catches through six weeks, Cooper tied the Cowboys mark over that span to start a season and need's only five grabs to tie Jason Witten (51 in 2012) for the seven-game mark this weekend. Cooper's 46 receptions are good enough for second in the NFL behind only DeAndre Hopkins.
It's been another under-the-radar type season for Amari Cooper where he continues to put up fantastic numbers but doesn't receive the hype. With 46 catches through six weeks, Cooper tied the Cowboys mark over that span to start a season and need's only five grabs to tie Jason Witten (51 in 2012) for the seven-game mark this weekend. Cooper's 46 receptions are good enough for second in the NFL behind only DeAndre Hopkins.

Washington has not scored on an opening drive this season… in either half It's no secret that slow starts have plagued the Cowboys so far this season. But as they enter week seven, they're matched up with the only team in the NFL that has not scored on their first drive of the game or the first half. Washington is 0-for-12 in their initial drives this season and currently rank 30th in the league in points per game, and last in total offense.
It's no secret that slow starts have plagued the Cowboys so far this season. But as they enter week seven, they're matched up with the only team in the NFL that has not scored on their first drive of the game or the first half. Washington is 0-for-12 in their initial drives this season and currently rank 30th in the league in points per game, and last in total offense.

Cowboys have won 9 of last 12 games at FedEx Field While Sunday's game will certainly be unique as Washington will play the game without fans at FedEx Field, it's been place of success for the Cowboys in the last dozen years. Since 2008, the Cowboys are 9-3 on the road against Washington, including winners of six of the last seven meetings. In those nine victories, the Cowboys have won games with Tony Romo, Matt Cassel and Dak Prescott. Could Andy Dalton be next?
While Sunday's game will certainly be unique as Washington will play the game without fans at FedEx Field, it's been place of success for the Cowboys in the last dozen years. Since 2008, the Cowboys are 9-3 on the road against Washington, including winners of six of the last seven meetings. In those nine victories, the Cowboys have won games with Tony Romo, Matt Cassel and Dak Prescott. Could Andy Dalton be next?

Washington's all-time sack leader doesn't even start. 10-year NFL veteran Ryan Kerrigan secured two sacks against the New York Giants this past Sunday to vault him into sole possession of the Washington franchise record. Kerrigan's impressive stat of 93.0 sacks since he was drafted in 2011 is good enough for fourth in the NFL over that time period behind only Von Miller, J.J. Watt, and Chandler Jones.
10-year NFL veteran Ryan Kerrigan secured two sacks against the New York Giants this past Sunday to vault him into sole possession of the Washington franchise record. Kerrigan's impressive stat of 93.0 sacks since he was drafted in 2011 is good enough for fourth in the NFL over that time period behind only Von Miller, J.J. Watt, and Chandler Jones.

Cowboys Backup Quarterbacks are 7-21 since 2007 Since Tony Romo took over at quarterback, the replacement choices at the position have not fared well. There have been eight signal callers to take snaps in backup duty and have combined for a 7-21 overall record. Four non-Week 1 starters in Dallas have failed to win a game as a starter including Kyle Orton, Brandon Weeden, Kellen Moore, and currently Andy Dalton. The only quarterback to win multiple games as a replacement was Jon Kitna who went 4-15 in his fill-in role.
Since Tony Romo took over at quarterback, the replacement choices at the position have not fared well. There have been eight signal callers to take snaps in backup duty and have combined for a 7-21 overall record. Four non-Week 1 starters in Dallas have failed to win a game as a starter including Kyle Orton, Brandon Weeden, Kellen Moore, and currently Andy Dalton. The only quarterback to win multiple games as a replacement was Jon Kitna who went 4-15 in his fill-in role.

Kyle Allen has lost each of his last eight starts, after starting 6-1 During his time in Carolina, Kyle Allen took the league by storm in backup duty behind Cam Newton by going 6-1 in his first seven career starts. Since Week 9 against Tennessee, Allen has not won a game in which he started and has seen his passer rating dip from 90.7 to 78.6. Washington's one win this season was with Dwayne Haskins as the starter in Week 1 against the Eagles.
During his time in Carolina, Kyle Allen took the league by storm in backup duty behind Cam Newton by going 6-1 in his first seven career starts. Since Week 9 against Tennessee, Allen has not won a game in which he started and has seen his passer rating dip from 90.7 to 78.6. Washington's one win this season was with Dwayne Haskins as the starter in Week 1 against the Eagles.

Dallas is 1-7 when Zeke does not rush for 50 yards or more Monday night's loss to the Cardinals marked just the eighth time in Ezekiel Elliott's career where he did not surpass 50 rushing yards. Dallas is 1-7 in those games and Zeke himself averages 72.8 yards in the games following those performances. There is some good news for Elliott this week as he has scored more touchdowns (8) against Washington than any other opponent in the NFL while no other team has allowed more than five.
Monday night's loss to the Cardinals marked just the eighth time in Ezekiel Elliott's career where he did not surpass 50 rushing yards. Dallas is 1-7 in those games and Zeke himself averages 72.8 yards in the games following those performances. There is some good news for Elliott this week as he has scored more touchdowns (8) against Washington than any other opponent in the NFL while no other team has allowed more than five.

Washington is the only team in the NFL without a 60-yard rusher this season Nine different players have tallied a carry for Washington this season and none of them have reached 60-plus rushing yards in a single game. Washington's running back by committee approach has earned them the worst rushing totals in the NFL this season with just over 82 yards per game. However, Dallas has been so susceptible to the run that they have allowed a league-worst nine players to hit the 60-plus yard mark in just six games.
Nine different players have tallied a carry for Washington this season and none of them have reached 60-plus rushing yards in a single game. Washington's running back by committee approach has earned them the worst rushing totals in the NFL this season with just over 82 yards per game. However, Dallas has been so susceptible to the run that they have allowed a league-worst nine players to hit the 60-plus yard mark in just six games.

DeMarcus Lawrence is fourth in the NFL in pass-rush win rate According to PFF, there have only been three pass rushers in the league with a better win rate off the edge than Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence. While the sack numbers still aren't there with just one so far this season, Lawrence still wins 21% of his battles at the line of scrimmage. Only T.J. Watt (26%), Myles Garrett (23%), and Khalil Mack (22%) have more. Along with the success rate, Lawrence also sits second on the team with 17 pressures and a forced fumble through week six.
According to PFF, there have only been three pass rushers in the league with a better win rate off the edge than Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence. While the sack numbers still aren't there with just one so far this season, Lawrence still wins 21% of his battles at the line of scrimmage. Only T.J. Watt (26%), Myles Garrett (23%), and Khalil Mack (22%) have more. Along with the success rate, Lawrence also sits second on the team with 17 pressures and a forced fumble through week six.

Washington boasts five first-round picks on the defensive line Early in April's NFL Draft, Washington selected Ohio State's Chase Young with the second overall pick to complete the ultimate quintuplet of pass rushers on the defensive line. Young joins Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, and Montez Sweat as former first round picks that are in the defensive line's rotation. So far, Washington has tallied a franchise best 16 sacks in the first six games of the season and good enough for seventh in the league.
Early in April's NFL Draft, Washington selected Ohio State's Chase Young with the second overall pick to complete the ultimate quintuplet of pass rushers on the defensive line. Young joins Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, and Montez Sweat as former first round picks that are in the defensive line's rotation. So far, Washington has tallied a franchise best 16 sacks in the first six games of the season and good enough for seventh in the league.

Ceedee Lamb is tied for the league-lead in receptions of 20-plus yards Lamb's blistering start to his rookie season continued through Week 6 as he tied Calvin Ridley and Justin Jefferson with 10 receptions of 20-plus yards. Along with his big-play ability, the rookie receiver has also continued an NFL-record streak of six games with at least five receptions to start his professional career.
Lamb's blistering start to his rookie season continued through Week 6 as he tied Calvin Ridley and Justin Jefferson with 10 receptions of 20-plus yards. Along with his big-play ability, the rookie receiver has also continued an NFL-record streak of six games with at least five receptions to start his professional career.

