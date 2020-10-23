Big Facts: D-Law Ranks Fourth in NFL in Win-Rate

2 / 12

Amari Cooper is tied for most receptions in the first six weeks of a Cowboys season

It's been another under-the-radar type season for Amari Cooper where he continues to put up fantastic numbers but doesn't receive the hype. With 46 catches through six weeks, Cooper tied the Cowboys mark over that span to start a season and need's only five grabs to tie Jason Witten (51 in 2012) for the seven-game mark this weekend. Cooper's 46 receptions are good enough for second in the NFL behind only DeAndre Hopkins.