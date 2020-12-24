Big Facts: Defense On Historic Pace; Dalton is 2-0

3 / 12

Hurts is the fifth quarterback to tally 670 total yards in his first two starts

Prior to the 2020 season, there had only been three rookie quarterbacks to record over 670 total yards In their first two NFL starts. Cam Newton led the way with 925 and was followed up by two Heisman Trophy winners from Oklahoma, Kyler Murray (674), and Baker Mayfield (670). This season, both Jalen Hurts and the Charger's Justin Herbert joined that list with 674 yards in their first two starts as well.