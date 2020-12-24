Big Facts: Defense On Historic Pace; Dalton is 2-0

It'll be a much different look for the Dallas Cowboys (5-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) as they meet for the second time this season.
The Eagles come to AT&T Stadium sporting a new-look offense led by rookie quarterback and Texas native Jalen Hurts that has provided new energy to Doug Peterson's sideline.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are on their first winning streak in over 15 months and have a chance to make it three wins in-a-row and keep their slim playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
Here are a dozen more big facts to know ahead of Sunday's meeting with Philadelphia at 3:25pm CT on FOX.
This week's Big Facts include a record the Cowboys are trying to avoid and Andy Dalton's perfect mark against the Eagles.
