Big Facts: Don, Roger, Danny, Troy, Tony, Dak, Andy

Joe Judge could be the second Giants coach to win division in their first season

It took until Week 6 for Joe Judge to get his first win as a head coach in the NFL, but Sunday he has an opportunity to do what only one other coach has done in his first year with the Giants. With a win against the Cowboys and a Washington loss, Judge would join Jim Fassel (1997) as the only coaches in New York to have won the division in their first season with the team. Jim Fassel's son, John, is the current Special Teams Coordinator for the Cowboys and will be on the opposite sideline Sunday. Judge would also be the first coach to lead New York to the playoffs since Ben McAdoo did it in 2016 with an 11-5 record and a loss in the Wild Card Round.