Big Facts: Don, Roger, Danny, Troy, Tony, Dak, Andy

Playing meaningful football into December is the goal for every team at any level. Instead, the importance now stretches into the new year as January football is upon us, along with a unique opportunity after the wildest of years for a playoff push.
When the Dallas Cowboys (6-9) and the New York Giants (5-10) meet on Sunday, the winner will be in position, with a Washington loss on Sunday Night Football, to make the playoffs as the NFC East champions. The first meeting between the two resulted in a season-changer for both organizations following a 37-34 win for Dallas.
The result cemented New York's 0-5 start but the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott before witnessing an Andy Dalton game-winning drive for the first time.
Here are a dozen more big facts to know ahead of Sunday's play-in battle with New York at 12:00pm CT on FOX.
This week's Big Facts reveals how Andy Dalton hit a milestone that joins him right up there with the top six quarterbacks in franchise history.