Big Facts: Every Road Game Decided On Final Play

Sunday marks just the third time the Cowboys have played on Halloween night and the first since 2010. This time, Dallas (5-1) is met with the nightmare of uncertainty at the quarterback position and a scary good offense on the other sideline with the Minnesota Vikings (3-3).
Dallas has won three of the last four matchups and the two organizations have split the two meetings over the last two seasons.
Here are 8 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's spooky matchup with Minnesota at 7:20pm CT on NBC.
