Big Facts: Every Road Game Decided On Final Play

Oct 29, 2021 at 06:30 PM
Sunday marks just the third time the Cowboys have played on Halloween night and the first since 2010. This time, Dallas (5-1) is met with the nightmare of uncertainty at the quarterback position and a scary good offense on the other sideline with the Minnesota Vikings (3-3).

Dallas has won three of the last four matchups and the two organizations have split the two meetings over the last two seasons.

Here are 8 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's spooky matchup with Minnesota at 7:20pm CT on NBC.

Momentum Killer Mike Zimmer holds a 6-2 record as a head coach and offensive coordinator against teams entering the week as the NFL's top scoring offense. All eight games the offense had been held under their season average which to this point is 34.2 points per game. In fact, offenses have been severely limited against Zimmer's defenses with an average of just 19.5 points per game.
Momentum Killer

Mike Zimmer holds a 6-2 record as a head coach and offensive coordinator against teams entering the week as the NFL's top scoring offense. All eight games the offense had been held under their season average which to this point is 34.2 points per game. In fact, offenses have been severely limited against Zimmer's defenses with an average of just 19.5 points per game.

Super Bowl Omen? Only three teams since the 1970 merger have 5-wins, 200-plus points, and 150-plus rushing yards per game in their first six games. The first was the 2009 Saints, led by Drew Brees and winners of Super Bowl XXIV. The 1998 Denver Broncos with John Elway behind center and champions of Super Bowl XXXIII. And most recently the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 with a red-hot Dak Prescott and a world of possibilities.
Super Bowl Omen?

Only three teams since the 1970 merger have 5-wins, 200-plus points, and 150-plus rushing yards per game in their first six games. The first was the 2009 Saints, led by Drew Brees and winners of Super Bowl XXIV. The 1998 Denver Broncos with John Elway behind center and champions of Super Bowl XXXIII. And most recently the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 with a red-hot Dak Prescott and a world of possibilities.

Dressing up as Superman Dak Prescott is the sixth quarterback of the Super Bowl Era with more than 16 passing touchdowns, less than 5 interceptions and a 70-plus completion percentage in the first six games of a season. Four of the previous five won the MVP award that season, including Peyton Manning (2013), Aaron Rodgers (2011), Tom Brady (2007), and Kurt Warner (1997). The only player who was not named MVP was Daunte Culpepper in 2004 who made the Pro Bowl and led the league in passing yards (4,717).
Dressing up as Superman

Dak Prescott is the sixth quarterback of the Super Bowl Era with more than 16 passing touchdowns, less than 5 interceptions and a 70-plus completion percentage in the first six games of a season. Four of the previous five won the MVP award that season, including Peyton Manning (2013), Aaron Rodgers (2011), Tom Brady (2007), and Kurt Warner (1997). The only player who was not named MVP was Daunte Culpepper in 2004 who made the Pro Bowl and led the league in passing yards (4,717).

Curse of the Kearse Jayron Kearse played his first four seasons as a part of the Vikings organization after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. Kearse was mainly a core special teams player for the Vikings but had a chance on defense in 2020 as a part of the Detroit Lions. Kearse played a total of 56 snaps (97%), second-most of his career, and tallied a season-best eight tackles against his former squad.
Curse of the Kearse

Jayron Kearse played his first four seasons as a part of the Vikings organization after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. Kearse was mainly a core special teams player for the Vikings but had a chance on defense in 2020 as a part of the Detroit Lions. Kearse played a total of 56 snaps (97%), second-most of his career, and tallied a season-best eight tackles against his former squad.

Bye Bye for Cook Dalvin Cook turned around his fortunes following a bye week last season with a Week 8 performance of 30 carries for 163 yards and four total touchdowns against Green Bay. A complete turnaround from his previous numbers after his previous two post-bye week starts tallied a combined 18 carries for just 41 yards and one score. Cook has been battling an ankle injury throughout the season but has already eclipsed the 130-yard mark twice.
Bye Bye for Cook

Dalvin Cook turned around his fortunes following a bye week last season with a Week 8 performance of 30 carries for 163 yards and four total touchdowns against Green Bay. A complete turnaround from his previous numbers after his previous two post-bye week starts tallied a combined 18 carries for just 41 yards and one score. Cook has been battling an ankle injury throughout the season but has already eclipsed the 130-yard mark twice.

Down to the Wire – The Cowboys have played three games at home – all with rather comfortable wins so far this year. But on the road has been a different story. In the three road games the Cowboys have played, all three have come down to a field goal on the final play of regulation – with three different outcomes. In Week 1, the Bucs beat the Cowboys with a last-second field goal. In Week 2, it was Greg Zuerlein who drilled a 56-yarder as time expired to beat the Chargers. And then in the last game, Zuerlein hit a 49-yard kick to force overtime.
Down to the Wire – The Cowboys have played three games at home – all with rather comfortable wins so far this year. But on the road has been a different story. In the three road games the Cowboys have played, all three have come down to a field goal on the final play of regulation – with three different outcomes. In Week 1, the Bucs beat the Cowboys with a last-second field goal. In Week 2, it was Greg Zuerlein who drilled a 56-yarder as time expired to beat the Chargers. And then in the last game, Zuerlein hit a 49-yard kick to force overtime.

Former Cowboys – Two players from last year's defense are now starting for the Vikings this year, including safety Xavier Woods. The former Cowboys draft pick spent four years in Dallas before leaving for Minnesota in free agency this year. The Vikings also have defensive end Eversen Griffin, who played just seven games in Dallas last year. He rejoined the Vikings this offseason and has four sacks this year.
Former Cowboys – Two players from last year's defense are now starting for the Vikings this year, including safety Xavier Woods. The former Cowboys draft pick spent four years in Dallas before leaving for Minnesota in free agency this year. The Vikings also have defensive end Eversen Griffin, who played just seven games in Dallas last year. He rejoined the Vikings this offseason and has four sacks this year.

Pick Party? - While the Cowboys have an NFL-leading 11 interceptions this year, it might not be as easy to get more this week. Kirk Cousins has thrown just two interceptions in six games this year. A year ago, he tied for his career-high with 13 interceptions.
Pick Party? - While the Cowboys have an NFL-leading 11 interceptions this year, it might not be as easy to get more this week. Kirk Cousins has thrown just two interceptions in six games this year. A year ago, he tied for his career-high with 13 interceptions.

