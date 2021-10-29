Big Facts: Every Road Game Decided On Final Play

6 / 8

Down to the Wire – The Cowboys have played three games at home – all with rather comfortable wins so far this year. But on the road has been a different story. In the three road games the Cowboys have played, all three have come down to a field goal on the final play of regulation – with three different outcomes. In Week 1, the Bucs beat the Cowboys with a last-second field goal. In Week 2, it was Greg Zuerlein who drilled a 56-yarder as time expired to beat the Chargers. And then in the last game, Zuerlein hit a 49-yard kick to force overtime.