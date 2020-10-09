Big Facts

Presented by

Big Facts: From 1-3 To Playoffs Has Occurred Once

Oct 09, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

Draft Show Host

Big-Facts-From-1-3-To-Playoffs-Has-Occurred-Once-hero

With four weeks of the 2020 season now in the rear-view mirror, NFC East play is finally here as the 0-4 New York Giants make their way to AT&T Stadium. The pressure is on for both organizations to get a much-needed divisional win to turn the tides on their seasons. 

Meanwhile, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett makes his return to Dallas as the Giants offensive coordinator looking for a jump start against a lack-luster Cowboys defense. Mike McCarthy aims to rebound following a disheartening loss to Cleveland a week ago.  

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at 3:25 CT on CBS.

Big Facts: From 1-3 To Playoffs Has Occurred Once

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at 3:25 CT on CBS.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys are 15-3 against NFC East opponents since 2017 Sunday's matchup with the Giants opens NFC East play for both squads. And while there has not been a repeat winner of the NFC East since 2003-04, there has still been a certain level of dominance Dallas has shown inside the division. The Cowboys have won five of their six NFC East matchups in each of the last three seasons, giving them the best record against the division over that same amount of time.
1 / 12

Cowboys are 15-3 against NFC East opponents since 2017

Sunday's matchup with the Giants opens NFC East play for both squads. And while there has not been a repeat winner of the NFC East since 2003-04, there has still been a certain level of dominance Dallas has shown inside the division. The Cowboys have won five of their six NFC East matchups in each of the last three seasons, giving them the best record against the division over that same amount of time.

Ceedee Lamb has taken 93% of his snaps in the slot this season One the biggest questions for Lamb entering the season was how he'd be utilized at the line of scrimmage. He presents the build of an NFL slot receiver but out of 682 snaps his senior year, he only saw 180 in the slot (26%). Through four games, Lamb has not only taken 93% of his snaps in the slot but has seen a ton of success becoming just the sixth in NFL History to record at least five receptions in his first four career games.
2 / 12

Ceedee Lamb has taken 93% of his snaps in the slot this season

One the biggest questions for Lamb entering the season was how he'd be utilized at the line of scrimmage. He presents the build of an NFL slot receiver but out of 682 snaps his senior year, he only saw 180 in the slot (26%). Through four games, Lamb has not only taken 93% of his snaps in the slot but has seen a ton of success becoming just the sixth in NFL History to record at least five receptions in his first four career games.

Only once have the Cowboys started 1-3 and made the playoffs In 60 seasons of Cowboys football, five other times this team has opened a season with a 1-3 record. While there are some cases in which the Cowboys have turned things around, only once have they made it to the playoffs. And even that year – 1996 – was a bit unusual because Michael Irvin served a five-game suspension to begin the year. The Cowboys were able to get to 2-3, and then went 8-3 when Irvin returned. Yes, the defense has some key players that are injured, but not sure they make the same impact as Irvin. In 1974, the Cowboys went from 1-3 to 8-6. In 1990, they were 1-3 and made it to 7-9 and just missed the playoffs. In 2000, the Cowboys finished 5-11 after a 1-3 start and then finished 6-10 in 2010, the season Jason Garrett took over as the interim head coach.
3 / 12

Only once have the Cowboys started 1-3 and made the playoffs

In 60 seasons of Cowboys football, five other times this team has opened a season with a 1-3 record. While there are some cases in which the Cowboys have turned things around, only once have they made it to the playoffs. And even that year – 1996 – was a bit unusual because Michael Irvin served a five-game suspension to begin the year. The Cowboys were able to get to 2-3, and then went 8-3 when Irvin returned. Yes, the defense has some key players that are injured, but not sure they make the same impact as Irvin. In 1974, the Cowboys went from 1-3 to 8-6. In 1990, they were 1-3 and made it to 7-9 and just missed the playoffs. In 2000, the Cowboys finished 5-11 after a 1-3 start and then finished 6-10 in 2010, the season Jason Garrett took over as the interim head coach.

Dalton Schultz is on pace to have best season by Cowboys TE since 2012 Jason Witten set an NFL record in 2012 for most catches by a tight end with 110. He also finished the season with 1,039 yards. Since then, Witten or no other Cowboys tight end has even come close to that mark. But after four games, Dalton Schultz is on pace to record 72 catches for 872 yards, which would be the most by a Cowboys tight end since Witten's record-breaking season.
4 / 12

Dalton Schultz is on pace to have best season by Cowboys TE since 2012

Jason Witten set an NFL record in 2012 for most catches by a tight end with 110. He also finished the season with 1,039 yards. Since then, Witten or no other Cowboys tight end has even come close to that mark. But after four games, Dalton Schultz is on pace to record 72 catches for 872 yards, which would be the most by a Cowboys tight end since Witten's record-breaking season.

Dalton Schultz is about to break his season-high in college. Of course, Dalton Schultz has already surpassed his own season-bests through four games, but would you believe he's about to do the same with his college stats as well? And it wsn't like Schultz missed a lot of time at Stanford. He averaged 11 games played per season in his three-year career there, but never had more than 23 catches for 222 yards as a sophomore in 2016. In 2017, he had 22 receptions for 212. So after four games in Dallas, his 18 receptions for 218 yards is new even for him.
5 / 12

Dalton Schultz is about to break his season-high in college.

Of course, Dalton Schultz has already surpassed his own season-bests through four games, but would you believe he's about to do the same with his college stats as well? And it wsn't like Schultz missed a lot of time at Stanford. He averaged 11 games played per season in his three-year career there, but never had more than 23 catches for 222 yards as a sophomore in 2016. In 2017, he had 22 receptions for 212. So after four games in Dallas, his 18 receptions for 218 yards is new even for him.

Giants currently sit 5th in the NFL for total defense at 328.3 yards per game The Giants defense made some adjustments in the secondary during their Week 4 loss to the Rams that helped trim their points against total down to just 17 after allowing 36 the week prior. Outside of the forementioned 49ers blowout, New York is surrendering just 20 points per game and recorded 26 tackles for loss, third most in the NFL.
6 / 12

Giants currently sit 5th in the NFL for total defense at 328.3 yards per game

The Giants defense made some adjustments in the secondary during their Week 4 loss to the Rams that helped trim their points against total down to just 17 after allowing 36 the week prior. Outside of the forementioned 49ers blowout, New York is surrendering just 20 points per game and recorded 26 tackles for loss, third most in the NFL.

Golden Tate holds streak of 120-straight games with a reception, third-longest of active receivers While Golden Tate is on the back-half of his career, his consistency as a reliable target continues to show. Tate has not had a game without at least one reception since before October 28, 2012, a date when Peyton Manning was in his first season with Denver and the Cowboys lost to the Giants 29-24, while Felix Jones was their leading rusher. It's the third longest streak of active receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald (247) and Julio Jones (121).
7 / 12

Golden Tate holds streak of 120-straight games with a reception, third-longest of active receivers

While Golden Tate is on the back-half of his career, his consistency as a reliable target continues to show. Tate has not had a game without at least one reception since before October 28, 2012, a date when Peyton Manning was in his first season with Denver and the Cowboys lost to the Giants 29-24, while Felix Jones was their leading rusher. It's the third longest streak of active receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald (247) and Julio Jones (121).

Cowboys receivers currently have the most yards after the catch in the NFL It's been a group effort from the wide receiving corps this season as the Cowboys sit atop the NFL in yards after the catch. Ezekiel Elliott leads the way with 177 yards (6th) followed by Amari Cooper with 135 (14th). Dallas holds four players inside the top 35 of the category with two more sitting just outside the top 50.
8 / 12

Cowboys receivers currently have the most yards after the catch in the NFL

It's been a group effort from the wide receiving corps this season as the Cowboys sit atop the NFL in yards after the catch. Ezekiel Elliott leads the way with 177 yards (6th) followed by Amari Cooper with 135 (14th). Dallas holds four players inside the top 35 of the category with two more sitting just outside the top 50.

Amari Cooper's 37 receptions the most of any Cowboys' receiver in first four games Even with the spotlight on the other two receivers, Cooper continues to put up elite wide receiver numbers. He is already to 37 receptions on the year to go along with 401 yards, each in the top-three of NFL receivers. It's also the best mark that any Cowboys receiver has hit to start a season beating Dez Bryant's record of 34 catches through FIVE games in 2012.
9 / 12

Amari Cooper's 37 receptions the most of any Cowboys' receiver in first four games

Even with the spotlight on the other two receivers, Cooper continues to put up elite wide receiver numbers. He is already to 37 receptions on the year to go along with 401 yards, each in the top-three of NFL receivers. It's also the best mark that any Cowboys receiver has hit to start a season beating Dez Bryant's record of 34 catches through FIVE games in 2012.

Cowboys have forced 11 takeaways against the Giants since 2017 Dallas has won six straight meetings between the two NFC East rivals and a big reason for that has been controlling the turnover battle. In the last six matchups, Dallas has tallied 11 takeaways compared to New York's three. Additionally, the Cowboys defense has held the Giants to just 16 points per game and finished off 16 sacks. The Dallas defense enter the weekend ranked dead-last in turnover margin while the Giants are tied for third in overall turnovers.
10 / 12

Cowboys have forced 11 takeaways against the Giants since 2017

Dallas has won six straight meetings between the two NFC East rivals and a big reason for that has been controlling the turnover battle. In the last six matchups, Dallas has tallied 11 takeaways compared to New York's three. Additionally, the Cowboys defense has held the Giants to just 16 points per game and finished off 16 sacks. The Dallas defense enter the weekend ranked dead-last in turnover margin while the Giants are tied for third in overall turnovers.

Giants defense has forced the third-most negative plays in the NFL this season There have been few better teams at forcing offenses backwards than the Giants this season. In four games, the Giants have forced 33 negative plays on the defensive side of the football, third most in the NFL and most in the NFC East. Conversely, Dallas has only suffered a total of 19 negative plays so far this season, the sixth-fewest in the league.
11 / 12

Giants defense has forced the third-most negative plays in the NFL this season

There have been few better teams at forcing offenses backwards than the Giants this season. In four games, the Giants have forced 33 negative plays on the defensive side of the football, third most in the NFL and most in the NFC East. Conversely, Dallas has only suffered a total of 19 negative plays so far this season, the sixth-fewest in the league.

Giants rank last in the NFL in third-down defense There Giants are having a hard time getting off the field. After four games, they rank dead-last in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing a first down 53.7 percent of the time. On the flip side, the Cowboys are 12th in the league on converting third downs, at 45.1 percent.
12 / 12

Giants rank last in the NFL in third-down defense

There Giants are having a hard time getting off the field. After four games, they rank dead-last in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing a first down 53.7 percent of the time. On the flip side, the Cowboys are 12th in the league on converting third downs, at 45.1 percent.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium next Sunday, October 11th to take on their rivals, the New York Giants. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Big Facts: 4 100-Yard Receivers is Franchise Record

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup at Noon CT on FOX.
news

Big Facts: Cowboys Are 31-2 When Dak Reaches 100

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at 3:25pm CT on FOX.
news

Big Facts: Dak Seeking First TD Pass vs. Falcons

Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at Noon CT on FOX.
news

Big Facts: New Stadium Jinx? Shutout Debut & More

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday Night's matchup at 7:20 CT on NBC.
news

Big Facts: Dak Can Break Romo's Passing Record

Here are some BIG FACTS to get you ready for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Redskins at AT&T Stadium.
news

Big Facts: Jason Garrett Has 7-2 Record at Philly

We know what this one means. The NFC East "Championship" is up for grabs as the Cowboys face the Eagles in Week 16 at Lincoln Financial Field. Take a look at some staggering statistics behind this division matchup.
news

Big Facts: History Says Changing Kicker = Playoffs 

Dak Prescott said it best – the Cowboys have the pen in their hand to write the ending they want in this story of the 2019 season. 
news

Big Facts: Cowboys Haven't Lost TNF in 40 Years

Let's dig into the cold hard facts on the Cowboys and Bears that make this one interesting.
news

Big Facts: Must-Know Stats Before Thursday

At 6-5 on the season, the Cowboys are getting closer to the finish line, with playoff chances on the line.
news

10 Big Facts: Pats Haven't Beaten Top 15 Offense

10 Things to Know Before Sunday

Advertising