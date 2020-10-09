Big Facts: From 1-3 To Playoffs Has Occurred Once

3 / 12

Only once have the Cowboys started 1-3 and made the playoffs

In 60 seasons of Cowboys football, five other times this team has opened a season with a 1-3 record. While there are some cases in which the Cowboys have turned things around, only once have they made it to the playoffs. And even that year – 1996 – was a bit unusual because Michael Irvin served a five-game suspension to begin the year. The Cowboys were able to get to 2-3, and then went 8-3 when Irvin returned. Yes, the defense has some key players that are injured, but not sure they make the same impact as Irvin. In 1974, the Cowboys went from 1-3 to 8-6. In 1990, they were 1-3 and made it to 7-9 and just missed the playoffs. In 2000, the Cowboys finished 5-11 after a 1-3 start and then finished 6-10 in 2010, the season Jason Garrett took over as the interim head coach.