Big Facts: From 1-3 To Playoffs Has Occurred Once

With four weeks of the 2020 season now in the rear-view mirror, NFC East play is finally here as the 0-4 New York Giants make their way to AT&T Stadium. The pressure is on for both organizations to get a much-needed divisional win to turn the tides on their seasons.
Meanwhile, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett makes his return to Dallas as the Giants offensive coordinator looking for a jump start against a lack-luster Cowboys defense. Mike McCarthy aims to rebound following a disheartening loss to Cleveland a week ago.
Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at 3:25 CT on CBS.
