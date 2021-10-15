Big Facts: Haven’t Scored a TD vs. NE In 10 Years

Dallas has already rewritten the history books in some interesting ways through their first five weeks of the season. This week, they have the chance to continue that trend by mending some long streaks with their trip to take on the New England Patriots.
More importantly, the Cowboys have an opportunity to increase their two-game lead in the NFC East with a tough road win.
Here are 12 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's matchup with New England at 3:25pm CT on CBS.
This week's facts include the Cowboys having the best offensive game since 1983, what category Dak Prescott and Mac Jones are ranked at the top of the league and much more.