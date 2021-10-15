Big Facts: Haven’t Scored a TD vs. NE In 10 Years

5 / 12

Pair of Air Benders

Trevon Diggs is off to such a strong start, that only two players had more interceptions in all of 2020 than Diggs (6) has entering Week 6. One of those two is the Patriot's J.C. Jackson who the Cowboys will face on Sunday. Jackson, like Diggs also had an interception streak of five games, except his string of games came between Week 6 and 10 of the 2020 campaign. He finished the year with nine interceptions which was second behind Xavien Howard (10) for the most picks last season.