Big Facts: Lamb Seeking First Catch vs. Washington

Cowboys have dominated this Turkey Day rivalry

Dallas and Washington are no strangers to facing each other on Thanksgiving Day. This is the

third time in five seasons that these franchises will play in the annual game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys won 31-22 in 2018 and 31-26 in 2016. Through the years, the Cowboys are 8-1 all- time vs. Washington on Thanksgiving Day, with the only loss occurring in 2012 against then-rookie QB Robert Griffin III.