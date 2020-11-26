Big Facts: Lamb Seeking First Catch vs. Washington

A tradition unlike any other is back in a year unlike any other as the Cowboys (3-7) prepare to face the Washington Football Team (3-7) in a crucial NFC East clash at AT&T Stadium. Dallas will certainly be playing with heavy hearts following the passing of Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul.
But with a battle for first place on the line, there is a bigger chip on the shoulder of this Cowboys team than at any point this season. Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Thursday's matchup with Washington at 3:25pm CT on FOX.
