Big Facts: No Place Like Home For Amari Cooper

Panthers and Cowboys like to play it close - Prior to 2015, Dallas had dominated the all-time series with Carolina 9-to-3 and had won nine of the ten previous matchups before losing the last two meetings. Contrary to the series dominance, most of the contests had been down to the wire. Nine of the 14 contests had been decided by 10-points or less, including the most recent matchup in 2018 that was won by Carolina 16-8. Five of the nine single-digit matchups have been decided by less than a touchdown.