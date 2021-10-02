Big Facts: No Place Like Home For Amari Cooper

Undoubtedly, there is not a matchup of two more improved defensive units in the NFL than the one happening this week in Arlington. The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) went from a team starving for a takeaway in the early parts of 2020, to leading the league in that category (8) through three weeks.
Additionally, the Panthers (3-0) went from the 21st ranked defense last season, to leading the NFL in yards per game allowed this year.
Both Mike McCarthy and Matt Rhule deserve credit for their solid starts, but the pressure in on to perform well enough this week to keep the momentum going. Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to keep in mind ahead of Sunday's matchup with Carolina at 12:00pm CT on FOX.
Since joining the Cowboys in 2018, Amari Cooper is the best receiver at home. Trevon Diggs has a chance for NFL history. Those are some of this week's Big Facts heading into Sunday's game.