Big Facts: No Place Like Home For Amari Cooper

Oct 02, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Undoubtedly, there is not a matchup of two more improved defensive units in the NFL than the one happening this week in Arlington. The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) went from a team starving for a takeaway in the early parts of 2020, to leading the league in that category (8) through three weeks.

Additionally, the Panthers (3-0) went from the 21st ranked defense last season, to leading the NFL in yards per game allowed this year.

Both Mike McCarthy and Matt Rhule deserve credit for their solid starts, but the pressure in on to perform well enough this week to keep the momentum going. Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to keep in mind ahead of Sunday's matchup with Carolina at 12:00pm CT on FOX.

Panthers have a four-day head start The Panthers have 10 days to prepare for the Cowboys, who are coming off a short week. Historically, Dallas has not had success in the position they are currently faced with entering Week 4. Sunday will be Dallas' fifth try for a win as Carolina enters with their 24-9 win over the Texans last Thursday, and the Cowboys defeated the Eagles 41-21 on Monday. Luckily, the league has not struggled as mightily with a combined 21-25 record for teams coming off the short week.
The Panthers have 10 days to prepare for the Cowboys, who are coming off a short week. Historically, Dallas has not had success in the position they are currently faced with entering Week 4. Sunday will be Dallas' fifth try for a win as Carolina enters with their 24-9 win over the Texans last Thursday, and the Cowboys defeated the Eagles 41-21 on Monday. Luckily, the league has not struggled as mightily with a combined 21-25 record for teams coming off the short week.

Diggs enjoying quite a streak - With an interception against Carolina, Trevon Diggs could be the 16th defender to record a four-game pick streak to start a season in NFL History. Only two players have achieved that feat since 2000, Minnesota's Brian Russell in 2003 and New England's Devin McCourty in 2019. Additionally, Diggs could tie the franchise record streak with Dennis Thurman, Michael Downs, and Charlie Waters (twice) with a pick on Sunday.
Employee of the Month – Earlier this week, Trevon Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for his performances in the first three games of the season. Diggs is the first defensive back in franchise history to win this award and third overall. Diggs is the first since DeMarcus Lawrence did it in 2017. Sean Lee also won it twice in 2011 and 2013.
Dallas likes the long drives - Two of the best teams in the NFL, through three weeks, at sustaining long drives meet up on Sunday. Both Dallas and Carolina rank in the top-five in time of possession and success on 10-play drives this season. Dallas has scored on 88.9% of their drives where the play count hits double digits, where Carolina is not too far behind with a 66.7% mark.
Cooper is the best at home - Through the first three games, Cooper is second on the team in receiving yards (189) and sitting on top of the stat sheet in receptions (19), despite playing through a rib injury. Cooper has made a point to play through pain on multiple occasions, a decision that has helped him tally a remarkable receiving yardage total at home since 2018. His 2,229 yards at home are the most of any receiver over the last four seasons.
Kazee picks off the Panthers - While the Cowboys and the Panthers aren't necessarily familiar foes across the NFC, there is one Dallas defender that is extra aware of Carolina. Damontae Kazee played in six games against the Panthers during his time with the Atlanta Falcons and has recorded three interceptions in those contests, a career best against any one team. All three picks came in the two more recent matchups, both in 2019, when Kazee bested Kyle Allen once in Week 11 and twice in Week 14.
Panthers and Cowboys like to play it close - Prior to 2015, Dallas had dominated the all-time series with Carolina 9-to-3 and had won nine of the ten previous matchups before losing the last two meetings. Contrary to the series dominance, most of the contests had been down to the wire. Nine of the 14 contests had been decided by 10-points or less, including the most recent matchup in 2018 that was won by Carolina 16-8. Five of the nine single-digit matchups have been decided by less than a touchdown.
Panthers are the answer to a trivia question - The Cowboys and Panthers will meet Sunday at AT&T Stadium for the first time in six years. Back in 2015, Carolina scored its first-ever win there with a Thanksgiving Day win. Ironically enough, the Cowboys first-win at AT&T Stadium occurred against the Panthers in Week 3 of the 2009 season.
Sunday features 2 of NFL's big-play receivers – No wide receiver in the NFL has more 20+ plays this year than Carolina's D.J. Moore, who has six. But not far behind is CeeDee Lamb, who is tied for second in the league with five. Lamb had a 44-yard reception to the 1-yard line last week that set up a touchdown.
Bring Him Back, Dak – One of Roger Staubach's nicknames when he starred for the Cowboys in the 1970's was "Captain Comeback." However, his 13 career fourth-quarter comebacks rank fourth in Cowboys history, behind Tony Romo (24) and Dak Prescott (16) and Troy Aikman (15). Prescott already had one comeback win this year, which propelled him over Aikman for second place.
