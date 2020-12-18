Big Facts: Takeaway Total Doubled In Last 4 Weeks

1 / 12

Dallas has dominated the rivalry with the 49ers over the past 15 years

While much of the lore and history behind the Cowboys-49ers rivalry dates back to the 1980's and 1990's, the recent history has been controlled by Dallas. Since 2005, San Francisco has won just a single meeting with the Cowboys as Dallas has won five of the last six matchups. The most recent win for San Francisco was in the most recent meeting at AT&T Stadium, in 2014, where Colin Kaepernick tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Vernon Davis in a 28-17 win. The last time these two met, Dallas posted the third-largest margin of victory in rivalry history in a 40-10 win at Levi Stadium in 2017.