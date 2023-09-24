Catch-up: Everything you need for Cowboys vs. Cardinals 

The Cowboys were riding high early in the week, fresh off their second straight blowout win to get to 2-0. But bumps in the road are to be expected, just maybe not this early and this significant.

But the torn ACL injury to Trevon Diggs has ended his season after two games, creating some concern now with a defense that has allowed just 10 points in two games.

But Diggs isn't the only injury the Cowboys are dealing with as three starters on the offensive line are questionable to play.

The Cowboys head to Arizona this week to face the Cardinals, who are 0-2 after losing another lead in the second half.

Here is all the important game-day content to prepare for Sunday's game, including stories, analysis on what to look for, and even how to watch and listen, plus much more from throughout the week.

Game-Day content:

Trevon Diggs Injury:

Editorials & Analysis:

