Cedrick Wilson Expected To Sign With Dolphins

FRISCO, Texas – A big member of the 2018 draft class is heading out the door.

As many projected, Cedrick Wilson found himself an impressive market in 2022 free agency, as the four-year veteran has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth $22 million with the Miami Dolphins.

It's the payoff of a heck of an impressive career for Wilson, originally drafted all the way back in the sixth round, No. 208 overall, in the 2018 NFL Draft. With the Cowboys opting to sign Michael Gallup to a five-year extension, it was a good bet their second receiver drafted in that 2018 class would be moving on.

Wilson saw his role jump dramatically each season during his four years in Dallas. His career began inauspiciously in 2018, as a shoulder injury suffered during training camp landed him on injured reserve for his entire rookie season. From there, he saw sparse action as a reserve and a special teamer in 2019.

Things took off in 2020. Wilson got a shot at extended playing time in the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to Seattle and responded with five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. With that working in addition to his abilities as a returner and a gunner, the Cowboys clearly realized they had found themselves a contributor.

Injuries opened the door for Wilson's pay day this past season. Originally slotted as the Cowboys' fourth receiver heading into the season, Michael Gallup's Week 1 calf injury bumped him into the starting lineup. He took that opportunity and ran with it, catching 45 passes for 603 yards and six touchdowns.