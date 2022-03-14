Free Agency Tracker | 2022

Presented by

Cowboys Agree To Terms With Jake McQuaide

Mar 14, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Cowboys-Agree-To-Terms-With-Jake-McQuaide-hero
AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

FRISCO, Texas – At least one piece of the Cowboys' specialist unit will be back in 2022.

As the free agency dollars begin to fly at the outset of this year's negotiating period, the Cowboys agreed to terms on a new, one-year contract for long snapper Jake McQuaide.

McQuaide is entering his 12th NFL season, and this will be his second year in Dallas after following special teams coordinator John Fassel over from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The 34-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Rams, making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2017.

It'll be nice to maintain a settled long snapper situation, as the Cowboys originally signed McQuaide after parting ways with longtime veteran L.P. Ladouceur. That pairing has combined for three Pro Bowl appearances and are the only two players to handle long snapper duties for the Cowboys since 2003.

The more interesting aspect of this, of course, is who McQuaide will be snapping to this season. Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is out of contract and could sign elsewhere in the coming days. The club also released veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein on Friday following a shaky season.

Those decisions will come later. But by re-signing McQuaide, the Cowboys have at least accounted for one part of the puzzle.

Related Content

news

Michael Gallup Officially Signs 5-Year Deal 

With Amari Cooper expected to be traded this week, the Cowboys secured another WR with a long-term deal in Michael Gallup. 
news

Dak, Zack's Deals Restructured To Create Cap Space

As expected, the Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to create roughly $15 million in salary cap space before the start of free agency.
news

Cowboys Sign WR Noah Brown To One-Year Extension

The Cowboys have big decisions ahead at the wide receiver position, but Noah Brown's status is no longer a question mark.
news

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag On Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys have opted to place the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, securing him on a one-year contract to prevent him from hitting free agency next week.
Advertising