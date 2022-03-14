Cowboys Agree To Terms With Jake McQuaide

FRISCO, Texas – At least one piece of the Cowboys' specialist unit will be back in 2022.

As the free agency dollars begin to fly at the outset of this year's negotiating period, the Cowboys agreed to terms on a new, one-year contract for long snapper Jake McQuaide.

McQuaide is entering his 12th NFL season, and this will be his second year in Dallas after following special teams coordinator John Fassel over from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The 34-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Rams, making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2017.

It'll be nice to maintain a settled long snapper situation, as the Cowboys originally signed McQuaide after parting ways with longtime veteran L.P. Ladouceur. That pairing has combined for three Pro Bowl appearances and are the only two players to handle long snapper duties for the Cowboys since 2003.

The more interesting aspect of this, of course, is who McQuaide will be snapping to this season. Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is out of contract and could sign elsewhere in the coming days. The club also released veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein on Friday following a shaky season.