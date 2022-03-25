Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Bringing On Asst. Special Teams Coach

Mar 25, 2022 at 01:30 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are in the process of finalizing the last vacancy on their coaching staff, bringing on new special teams assistant Rayna Stewart.

Stewart comes to Dallas after three years as a special teams assistant with the Green Bay Packers. He also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, along with stops in the college game at Northwestern and Vanderbilt. He also had a five-year NFL career as a player, spending time with Tennessee, Miami and Jacksonville from 1996-2000.

Stewart will work with special teams coordinator John Fassell as the replacement for Matt Daniels, who left in February to join Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff as the Minnesota Vikings' special teams coordinator.

