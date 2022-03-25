Cowboys Bringing On Asst. Special Teams Coach

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are in the process of finalizing the last vacancy on their coaching staff, bringing on new special teams assistant Rayna Stewart.

Stewart comes to Dallas after three years as a special teams assistant with the Green Bay Packers. He also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, along with stops in the college game at Northwestern and Vanderbilt. He also had a five-year NFL career as a player, spending time with Tennessee, Miami and Jacksonville from 1996-2000.