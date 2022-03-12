Offseason | 2022

Cowboys, Browns Discussing Amari Cooper Trade

Mar 12, 2022 at 02:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys,-Browns-Discussing-Amari-Cooper-Trade-hero
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are in advanced discussions with the Browns on a trade that would send four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland.

Multiple reports Saturday say the Cowboys are expected to trade Cooper and a sixth-round draft pick to the Browns for a fifth-round pick and Cleveland's sixth-rounder. Nothing has been finalized yet, however, and a trade might not be completed until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Cooper's $20 million base salary for 2022 is guaranteed if he's on the Cowboys' roster by the fifth day of the new league year (March 20). Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks ago, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said it was "too early" to address Cooper's status for 2022.

"We're continuing to have conversations," Jones said. "A lot of things affect that. we've obviously been so fortunate to have those three great receivers on our roster. Obviously, that's hard to keep doing under a salary cap."

Jones was referring to the starting trio of Cooper, Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, who will enter the third year of his rookie contract in 2022. Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, a standout No. 4 receiver the past two years, have expiring rookie deals.

The Cowboys reportedly have had discussions with Gallup about an extension and would like to re-sign Wilson as well. Even so, the wide receiver corps would look different without Cooper, who's been the offense's No. 1 receiver since the Cowboys traded a first-round pick to the Raiders for him in the middle of the 2018 season.

Cooper has made two Pro Bowls with the Cowboys (2018, 2019) and had a 93-catch season in 2020. He caught 27 touchdown passes over three and a half seasons with Dallas, including 8 in 2021.

But salary cap space has been tight this offseason, and trading Cooper would create $16 million in room before the start of free agency next week.

It also would mean Lamb, the Cowboys' first-round pick in 2020, would move into the No. 1 receiver role after making his first Pro Bowl last season with a team-high 79 catches for 1,102 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

FA Forecast: Can Cowboys Keep Their Top Players?

The Cowboys have over 20 free agents to re-sign but there are guys that have headlined the list all along. Can the Cowboys keep them all? It won't be easy but they are going to try before next week's start to free agency.
news

Veteran Kicker Greg Zuerlein Released By Cowboys

The Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein as they continue to create salary cap space prior to next Wednesday's start to free agency and the new league year.
news

Cowboys Release Veteran TE Blake Jarwin

The Cowboys gave an injury designation to Blake Jarwin on Friday, releasing the veteran tight end who had recently undergone hip surgery.
news

Progress Report: Zeke Battled Through Knee Issue

A knee injury likely robbed Ezekiel Elliott of reaching optimum production in 2021, though he did hit 1,000 rushing yards once again and will eye a healthier 2022 season.
news

FA Forecast: Nearly Impossible To Re-Sign Everyone

The Cowboys have known all along they won't be able to sign all of their coveted free agents. Here's a look at some players who will likely get plenty of attention from other teams and could be on the move by next week.
news

What's Next For Safety: Look To The Draft?

In concluding a deep look at the safety position, it's time to consider this year's draft class and whether the Cowboys might finally consider a safety in 2022.
news

FA Forecast: What's Next For These Four Veterans?

As we get closer to the start of free agency, our week-long series on the Cowboys' free agents shifts to a group of players who have been starters and contributors, but will likely get to see what the market has in store for them.
news

Progress Report: Step Forward For Tyler Biadasz?

Tyler Biadasz showed progress in his first full season as the starting center. What's his outlook for 2022? Will the Cowboys bring in competition? Check out today's Progress Report.
news

What's Next For Safety: Finding Depth?

There might be bigger questions to answer in free agency, but it's concerning to think that all three of the Cowboys' top safeties from 2021 are out of contract. How will that be addressed?
news

FA Forecast: These Four Could Return To Add Depth

The start of free agency is right around the corner and the Cowboys have several decisions to make. Here's a look at some players who might down the line in priority, but could be on the roster in 2022.
news

Dak, Zack's Deals Restructured To Create Cap Space

As expected, the Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to create roughly $15 million in salary cap space before the start of free agency.
Advertising